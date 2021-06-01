Bingeworthy: Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Outside is finally opening up again…for those who’ve successfully gotten their vaccines.

But, if you’ve noticed, apps that are essential to enjoying your social life, like Uber and Airbnb, are way more expensive than we remember them to back in 2019, so Netflix is still your best friend.

So, if you’ve gotten more comfortable with staying inside or are trying to stack your paper, Netflix and Chilling in 2021 can still be your vibe. But before you make those plans, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of titles that are leaving the service in June and what’s arriving.

Some of the gems leaving the platform include the entire Back To The Future Trilogy and Scarface. But don’t worry, other classics are taking their place like Cradle 2 The Grave, The Big Lebowski, and Love Jones. Peep the entire list below to see if any of your favorite –or titles you’ve been meaning to watch– will be making their appearance.

Leaving Netflix In June 2021

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

Coming To Netflix In June 2021