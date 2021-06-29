Jeff Van Gundy Fried On Twitter For Saying The NBA Has Been “Sissified” Following Flagrant Foul On Paul George

NBA Twitter’s patience with ESPN NBA commentator/analyst Jeff Van Gun has run its course.

Usually, it’s Paul Pierce feeling the wrath of Twitter for his “Pandemic P” playoff performances, but someone has the former NBA coach plus his stellar performance spared him a Twitter dragging. During Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, Van Gundy, who complains a lot about today’s NBA, let his frustration be felt about one particular call that happened late in the game.

With more than 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Clippers superstar Paul George was slapped in the face by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. George went down on the floor in pain due to the obvious foul, which, per the new rules put in place by the league, was reviewed by the referees and assessed as a flagrant foul.

Van Gundy vehemently disagreed, while as expected, his partner Mark Jackson agreed that it was indeed a flagrant foul. The referees would finally confirm that play was malicious, sending Van Gundy into one of his legendary diatribes into how the league is so soft.

“I’m sick of the sissification of the game. That’s not a flagrant foul. Van Gundy argued. He fouled him. Shoot your two free throws,” Van Gundy said.

George would head to the line and knock down his two free throws to put the Clippers up by 14 and go on to lead the Clippers to a convincing Game 5 win capped off with a vintage Playoff P performance finishing the night with 41 points on 15-of-2 shooting and was 3-for-6 from the three-point line.

Twitter had enough of Van Gundy and immediately called him out for his comments regarding the foul, pointing to his constant glorification of the old days when he was still coaching in the NBA.

We are willing to bet Jeff Van Gundy will find the time to complain about NBA Twitter calling him out during Wednesday’s Game 6 matchup between the Clippers and Suns in Los Angeles.

Until then, you can enjoy Van Gundy getting excoriated by Twitter in the gallery below.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty