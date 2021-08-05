Mmmkayyy! ‘South Park’ Creators Sign $900 Million Deal With ViacomCBS [Details]

Great news, South Park fans.

The sitcom’s universe continues to expand, as ViacomCBS has signed a new deal with the creators of the show. Under the $900 million contract, there will reportedly be new South Park movies for Viacom streaming service Paramount +, and more.

“The creators of ‘South Park’ have signed a new deal with ViacomCBS Inc. that will pay them more than $900 million over the next six years, one of the richest deals in TV history,” Bloomberg.com reports. “Trey Parker and Matt Stone will use the money to make new episodes of ‘South Park’ for Viacom’s Comedy Central network and to create several spinoff movies for the company’s Paramount+ streaming service, the parties said Thursday.”

Apparently, president and chief executive officer of the MTV Entertainment Group, Chris MacCarthy, approached Parker and Stone about extending their Comedy Central deal and creating South Park content that would be exclusive to Paramount+. According to Bloomberg, the first project under the new deal will be a movie, set in the South Park universe. It will reportedly premiere before the end of 2021.

We will continue to keep you updated on what’s in store. Get excited!