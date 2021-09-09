Retired NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Asks For Prayers As He Battles COVID-19 In Hospital

Retired NBA player Cedric “The Garbage Man” Ceballos is currently undergoing a severe battle with COVID-19, to the degree that the virus has had him recuperating in an undisclosed intensive care unit for more than a week-and-a-half. The 52-year-old former All-Star and 1992 Slam Dunk Champion shared the news days ago from his hospital bed via social media.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but [sic],” Ceballos wrote on Twitter and IG. Neither Ceballos nor his entourage have yet revealed if he was ever vaccinated, though. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx.”

On August 27, Ceballos canceled a charity golf tournament due to his bout with the virus but said that he was home and in recovery. However, based on recent events, it appears he has returned to the hospital, and his condition has since worsened.

Celebrity friends are lifting Ceballos up in prayer and providing words of encouragement. Some of those names include actors Boris Kodjoe and Mike Epps, hip-hop notables Bun B and 9th Wonder, and other former pro basketball players, such as Michael Finley, Swin Cash, and Dominique Wilkins.

The NBA also released a statement saying it is “keeping Cedric Ceballos in their thoughts as he courageously battles COVID-19” and looks for him to return to regular activity soon.

Rodney Gee, Ceballos’ business manager, thanked the fans and public on behalf of his client. “Healing and continuing to rest,” begins the statement, “[Ceballos’] main concern has been the well-being of the family, friends, and anyone that he may have come in contact with during his asymptomatic period. Fans and relationships with brands and other individuals that do business with Cedric Ceballos are at the forefront when making decisions on how we move forward during this time… We appreciate the prayers and the outpouring of support during this difficult time.”

The Garbage Man was a 14-year veteran of the NBA and had two separate stints with the Phoenix Suns while playing for five different teams throughout his career. He is also famous for popularizing the “blindfold dunk,” for which he won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest, and as the second cousin of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA family and fans alike are wishing him a speedy recovery: