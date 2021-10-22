STREAMED: Big Sean Returns With “What a Life,” Majid Jordan Release New Album “Wildest Dreams,” & More

Sean — “What a Life”

Big Sean celebrates the journey he’s been on with his latest single, “What a Life.” Produced by Hit-Boy, the new track finds a boastful Don, relishing his victories while reflecting on the pitfalls too.

“Only get one life, swear I almost died twice,” Sean raps on the hook. “I went triple platinum more than 3 times, what a life, man!”

Elsewhere on the fast-moving cut, Sean makes a Finally Famous reference longtime fans will love. “Finally famous, give a fuck about the fame,” he raps. “Ask me what my LLC is, it’s on my chain / If I died today, just know I lived up to my [name].”

Sean’s active. The Detroit rhymer is coming off the release of his “L.A. Leakers” freestyle on Los Angeles radio station Power 106. And he’s already teased another Hit-Boy produced single, “The One,” on social media. All of this lands less than a year removed from Detroit 2.

Listen to “What a Life” below.

Swedish House Mafia feat. The Weeknd — “Moth to a Flame”

The Weeknd has returned with new music thanks to a fresh collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. This time around, Abel Tesfaye serves as a blazing source of light on “Moth to a Flame.”

Produced by Swedish House Mafia and Carl Nordström, “Moth to a Flame” works as a sprawling soundscape for The Weeknd’s haunting vocals.

“He seems like he’s good for you and he makes you feel like he should,” he sings. “All your friends say he’s the one / This love for you is true / But does he know you call me when he sleeps?”

Swedish House Mafia is reportedly planning a new album, Paradise Again and they are gearing up to co-headline Coachella 2022. Meanwhile, Abel is working on the follow-up to last year’s After Hours.

Directed by Alexander Wessely, the song’s music video finds Abel singing in a brooding fashion as bodies contort with one another. Eventually, those bodies go from caressing and dancing with one another, before eventually turning into stone. Listen to “Moth to a Flame” and watch the visual below.

Wale — Folarin II

Allow Wale to reintroduce himself. A couple of years after Wow… That’s Crazy and 9 years removed from the first Folarin, the D.C. emcee unveils his newest album, Folarin II.

The guest list features some big names. J. Cole already made his presence felt on the LP’s lead single, “Poke It Out.” Elsewhere, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, and Boyz II Men show up for the party. Maxo Kream, Yella Beezy, Ant Clemons, and more also make appearances.

Wale recently revealed that this LP would feature some throwback vibes. “All these samples are coming from back in the day when I was a kid,” he told XXL. “I’m sampling way more than normal, so, it feels like a mixtape. I’m giving people their flowers and I’m getting mine.”

Listen to Folarin II below.

Quavo feat. Yung Miami — “Strub Tha Ground”

Quavo and Yung Miami take things back to the Freaknik era on their newest collaboration, “Strub That Ground.”

Produced by Buddah Beats and Quavo himself, the bouncy track is a nod to yesteryear’s Miami Bass anthems. “Pop it, don’t stop it,” Quavo raps on the opener, before asking his love interest: “Ever sit in the Lamb? Ever been on the stage?”

Yung Miami enters the chat with a verse of her own and pulls no punches in the process. “Wrapping my legs ‘round the back of his neck, my feet by the name on the jersey,” she raps. “Got me a condo in Jersey / He wanted to lease it, but I made him purchase.”

Directed by Gabriel Hart, the new video features homages to Freaknik ’96. The clip also includes live snakes, XXX neon signs, photoshoots, and a dance party in the middle of the street.

Listen to “Strub Tha Ground” and watch the visual below.

Majid Jordan — Wildest Dreams

Four years after delivering The Space Between, OVO’s Majid Jordan drops their newest album, Wildest Dreams.

Of course, label head Drake makes an appearance on the album, popping up on “Stars Align.” Diddy shows up on “Sway” and Swae Lee comes through on “Dancing on a Dream.”

Recently, the guys spoke about what this album means to them. “What do we really want from life? We want love,” Majid told HotNewHipHop. “We want happiness — for us, for the people that are around us, and beyond. We want to be able to do what we love. This album is an opportunity for us to do that, and showcase it to the world.”

Jordan added: “When we make an album, we’re telling more of the story. So, I think this time around, we wanted to let people know the story of who we are, where we come from, and what we really aspire to be as people and as musicians.”

Listen to Wildest Dreams below.