Two-Student Team From The University of Arizona Selected To Represent U.S. In 2021 Red Bull Basement Global Final

The stage is set, and we now know who will represent the United States in the 2021 Red Bull Basement Global Finals.

Out of more than 4,000 applicants, a two-student team from the University of Arizona was selected by a U.S.panel of judges. Brinlee Kidd and Sylvia Lopez were selected to represent the country on the global stage. Kidd and Lopez were chosen as one of the 44 finalists.

The contest saw student teams from 43 countries apply for the 2021 program by submitting a video that broke down their idea, focusing on topics like Body & Mind, Career, Clean Water, Climate Action, Education, Empowerment, Energy, and Smart Cities. To help determine which ideas would help solve the most pressing challenges, the public was encouraged to “shout out” the ones they would like to see in the finals.

Stateside, a panel of judges carefully went over the feasibility, creativity, and impact criteria before selecting Kidd and Lopez as the best of the best to represent the United States in the Global Final. The idea that Kidd and Lopez that earned them a trip to Istanbul is called “Jotted.” It will allow students “to house all study resources in one place and organize notes with a digital notebook that automatically generates search results for key terms, suggests helpful videos, and creates flashcard sets and notecards.” Basically, a tool to make preparing for upcoming exams easier.

“For many students, the hardest part of studying for exams is knowing where to start,” said Kidd and Lopez in a press release. “Digging through pages of lecture notes can take students hours, but with ‘Jotted,’ students will be able to organize all their notes in a digital notebook that automatically creates study resources such as notecards, quizzes, and more. Cutting out hours of prep time, ‘Jotted’ can revolutionize the way students find and aggregate knowledge.”

Kidd and Lopez will join the other Red Bull Basement Global finalists in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 13-15, 2021, to determine who’s idea will take the top prize. Teams will also have the opportunity to forge business relationships and networking connections while having access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders. Plus, being able to pitch their idea to a global jury.

We wish the finalists good luck.

Photo: Red Bull / Red Bull Basement U.S. Global Finals