Fresh Dipped: Champion Launching Don C Designed Collection For Muhammad Ali’s 80th Birthday

Champion is one of those heritage brands you can count on for quality products and timeless aesthetics. Add designer Don C to the mix as well as a homage to Muhammad Ali aka The Greatest, and you have a can’t miss collaboration.

To honor the 80th birthday of the late, great Muhammad Ali, Champion recruited Chicago’s Don C to design a collection that pays homage to the pro boxing icon’s career—specifically from 1963 to 1972.

Every piece in the collection is a nod to key moments in Ali’s life and also gleams inspiration from other players in art, music and sports. The point is to capture the brand’s Be Your Own Champion ethos. And as you can expect from Don C, the elevated take he applies arrive via premium fabrics you expect from Champion along with material sourced from Italy. Some of the staple include a hoodie, boxing shorts, a cornerman’s jacket and tracks pants. Make sure your paper is correct because the lowest priced item is a tee that goes for a cool $250.

The entire Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection By Don C consists of:

Muhammad Ali™ Boxing Shorts By Don C ($375) – Classic boxing shorts in luxurious black and gold satin that showcase Ali’s famous “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” quote and are adorned with Ali’s official signature.

Muhammad Ali™ Signature Track Pants by Don C ($475) – Crafted from richly textured velveteen these limited edition plush, striped fabric track pants exude luxurious softness and feature Ali's embroidered signature.

Muhammad Ali™ Boxing Hoodie by Don C ($475) – This luxe boxing hoodie was created using premium velvet with gold satin piecing down the sleeves, boxing glove laces on satin cuffs and a channeled waistband inspired by Ali's iconic boxing shorts.

Muhammad Ali™ Cashmere-Blend Sweater by Don C ($375) – An intarsia knit Cashmere-Blend Sweater inspired by the pop art of Andy Warhol that pays tribute to the many faces of Muhammad Ali. The design showcases Muhammad Ali block letters on the back with a subtle nod to the music of The Beatles.

Muhammad Ali™ Plaited Jersey Tee by Don C ($250) – Made with plaited cotton and acrylic this premium Plaited Jersey Tee captures Ali's iconic image and the peace, love and rock 'n roll vibe of Ali's golden era. The special edition tee features an Intarsia knit design and Muhammad Ali block letters similar to those of The Beatles.

Muhammad Ali™ Cornerman's Jacket by Don C ($550) – As a fresh take on the signature robes worn by the "Elvis of boxing" Don C's Cornerman's Jacket channels the custom-designed robe Elvis gave to Ali in 1973. Crafted of premium Champion satin with velvet piecing on the sleeves and crystal rhinestones on the back declaring Ali the "People's Champion"

Considering this is CassiusLife, it goes without saying we recommend this drop, if you got the coin. The new collection (it’s the third in the series) launches on Champion.com and at select retailers on January 17 (Ali’s born day), in limited quantities.

Check out more detailed photos below.