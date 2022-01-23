The Louis Vuitton FW 22 Collection Showcases Virgil Abloh’s Final Work [Video]

Louis Vuitton has unveiled the Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection at Paris Fashion Week. The brand consolidated the themes and messages of the eight-season arc Virgil Abloh created for LV.

As spotted on High Snobiety the luxury fashion house made sure that the Chicago native’s final bow was what he would have wanted it to be. Through the lens of Virgil Abloh’s central Boyhood Ideology, seeing the world with the eyes of a child, the collection transmutes the dress codes popularly tied to societal archetypes and patchworks them in new ways. Through materials and techniques, gestures of surrealism take form, abstracting the familiar and expanding our horizons.

Hosted at the Carreau du Temple in Paris, France the brand reimagined the covered market into a metaphysical space of possibility and is transformed by the wondrous architecture of the Louis Dreamhouse into a mind-expanding interior of ideas, prospects and encouragement. As expected the collection features some very striking and bold pieces including trench coats, skirts, collegiate jackets and much more. To complete the looks we also get a fresh batch of travel pieces as well as a very interesting carry that resembles a can of paint.

The show was attended by a who’s who of celebrities and fashion influencers including Tyler The Creator, Mos Def, Kid Cudi, Dave Chappelle, Venus Williams and more. Additionally Abloh’s long time friend and fashion muse Naomi Campbell walked the show wearing cream suiting. You can watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2022 fashion show in entirety below.

Photo: Louis Vuitton