Rihanna Foundation To Donate $15M To Black & Caribbean Organizations To Battle Climate Change

One thing about Rihanna: She might make you wait forever for new music, but she won’t make the world wait for her to help make it a better place to live.

According to HuffPost, the “B**** Better Have My Money” singer is putting her money towards battling climate change. In fact, she’s pledged $15 million to the cause through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna announced Tuesday that she would be donating the funds to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” she said in a statement.

HuffPost reported that Rihanna “noted that disparity is the reason her foundation, which is named after her grandparents, prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work,” and that explains why pro-Black organizations will also receive some of that money. (After all, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it reminds us that when any kind of crisis occurs, it’s Black people and people of color who feel it worst.)

The donations are being made in partnership with the #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, which is spearheaded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The donations are “focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk,” HuffPost reports.

“Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities,” Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation’s executive director, said in a statement.

And this, my friends, is why we stan for Rihanna—because, seriously, how could you not?