Spirit.Ed: Enhance Your National Margarita Day Celebrations With These Fantastic Recipes

It’s five o’clock somewhere as the saying goes, and it’s doubly important to note that today (Feb. 22) is National Margarita Day! To help assist your Taco Tuesday with the proper libations for the celebration, we’ve amassed a collection of must-try margarita recipes for your viewing.

We began the guide by sharing out some cocktail ideas from Jose Cuervo, a brand that knows a thing or two about a good margarita.

The Classic Cuervo Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata*

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. orange liqueur

Agave syrup to taste

Lime for garnish

Salt for rim

Preparation:

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, and agave syrup to taste. Shake well!

Run lime wedge around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt.

Add ice to the glass and strain in contents of the shaker.

Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and enjoy!

The Cuervo Peach Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata*

2 oz. lime juice

2 oz. peach nectar

Ice

Lime for garnish

Peach for garnish

Salt for rim

Preparation:

In a shaker, add ice, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata, fresh lime juice and peach nectar to taste.

Run lime wedge around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt.

Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and enjoy! Serves 2.

For extra refreshment, mix all ingredients in blender with ice for a frozen version.

Cuervo Tropical Margarita

Ingredients:

1-1/2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado*

½ oz. botanical liqueur

½ oz. yuzu juice

Lemon peel for garnish

Preparation:

Add all ingredients except garnish to a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Rub the lemon peel around the rim of the glass and use for garnish. Enjoy!

Cuervo Grapefruit and Jalapeño Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado*

1 oz. of freshly squeezed red grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 oz. orange liqueur

3 fresh jalapeño slices

Preparation:

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Salt your rim if desired, shake, and pour over ice.

You can add the jalapeño into the mixer and mix for a stronger kick or add to the drink after and let sit for a minute before drinking. Enjoy!

Cuervo Agave Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata*

1-2 oz. of agave nectar (as needed)

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Chili salt for the rim of your glass

Lime for garnish

Rosemary for garnish

Mint for garnish

Preparation:

Add tequila, agave and lime juice to shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.

Run lime wedge along the rim of glass and dip in chili salt.

Pour into glass over ice. Garnish with rosemary and mint. Enjoy!

Milagro Tequila was launched in 1998 by college friends Daniel Schneeweiss and Moises Guindi, who later enlisted the services of veteran master distiller, Pedro Juarez. Under the watchful eye of Juarez, the brand harvests blue agave plants from the Jalisco highlands using an updated distilling technique that boasts the freshest flavor.

The Freshest Margarita

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Milagro Silver

3/4 Part Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

PREPARATION: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a

lime wheel.

Spicy Verde Margarita

INGREDIENTS

1 Part Milagro Silver

1 Part Ancho Reyes Verde

3/4 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 Part Agave Nectar

PREPARATION: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh

ice. Garnish with a poblano chile and salted rim.

Cilantro Margarita

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Milagro Añejo

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Part Agave Nectar

Fresh Cilantro

PREPARATION: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime

wheel, cilantro and smoked salt rim.

Margarita Mineralizada

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Milagro Silver

1/2 Part Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

La Croix: Lime, Coconut, Or Grapefruit Club Soda

PREPARATION: Pour all ingredients except soda into a Boston shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice in

a rocks glass with a salted rim. Top with flavored soda and garnish with a lime wheel.

Agua Verde Margarita

INGREDIENTS

1 1⁄2 Parts Milagro Silver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3⁄4 Part Agave Nectar

1⁄4 Part Avocado

3 Cucumber Slices

Kosher salt

1 Cucumber Slice

PREPARATION: Pour all ingredients into a blender with one cup of ice and blend until smooth. Pour liquid into a rocks

glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice and salted rim.

Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Milagro Silver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Part Agave Nectar

4 Watermelon Chunks

2 Slices Cucumber

PREPARATION: Muddle watermelon & cucumber in a Boston shaker, add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain over

fresh ice. Garnish with Tajin and watermelon and cucumber spears.

JAJA Tequila is a rising brand of tequila produced in Jalisco, Mexico, employing the plentiful blue agave plant as expected. The Chainsmokers, respectively known as Drew Taggart, and Alex Pall, are co-owners of the brand and crafted a pair of cocktails that’ll surely get the party started.

JAJA Watermelon Lime Mashup Margarita

1.5 oz JAJA Blanco

2 oz Limeade

Spiked Seltzer

Watermelon

Build in salted rim highball glass over ice

& garnish with watermelon wedge

JAJA Hibiscus High Margarita

2 oz JAJA Anejo

2 oz Hibiscus iced tea

Sparkling Water

Blood Orange

Build in highball glass over ice

& garnish with blood orange wheel

Hopefully one of these fine sips will pair perfectly with your tacos on this palindrome #Twosday and National Margarita Day!

As always, sip safely and surely.

