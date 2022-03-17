Spirit.Ed: Enhance Your St. Patrick’s Day Celebration With These Fine Sips

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us and the celebration is certainly in full swing across the pond as they’re a few hours ahead of the United States. With adult beverages of all sorts typifying the Irish holiday, we’ve amassed a small sampling of drinks that’ll enhance your celebration.

It makes all the sense in the world that we take a look at a series of cocktails featuring popular Irish whiskey brand, Tullamore D.E.W. Brand ambassador Gillian Murphy put together the drinks featuring Tully below.

Tully Mule

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

0.5 parts Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Lime Wheel

Method:

Stir Tullamore D.E.W. Original and lemon juice in a mug filled with ice.

Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wheel.

Gold Rush

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W.

0.75 part fresh lemon juice

0.75 part honey syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker.

Shake and strain into an ice filled glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

Green Machine

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore DEW Original

0.5 part Lemon Juice

Juice of 1 fresh pressed green apple (or 6 parts cloudy apple juice)

Method:

Build in a highball glass over ice, garnish with a lemon wedge.

Pickleback

Ingredients:

1 part Tullamore DEW

1 part Pickle Juice

If you’ve been reading Spirit.Ed for a bit, you know we’re big fans of Cointreau and Mount Gay Rum. While we haven’t tried The Botanist Islay Dry Gin yet, we’re curious to sample this one. Below are a few cocktails that also fit the theme of the day.

Kiwi Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Mezcal

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 Kiwi slices

3 Cilantro sprigs

Directions:

Muddle kiwi and cilantro sprigs in shaker tin

Add all other ingredients to shaker

Add ice and shake

Fine strain into rocks glass over big rock

Garnish with cilantro

Mount Gay Rum Bajan Soul

Ingredients

1.5 oz Mount Gay Rum Black Barrel

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Grenadine Syrup

0.75 oz Egg White

2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Directions

Dry shake all the ingredients the first time

Then, shake with ice cubes

Fine strain into a chilled coupette glass

The Botanist 50/50 Batch Martini

Ingredients:

9 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

9 oz dry vermouth

6 oz filtered water

6 dashes orange bitters

Garnish: lemon peel, olive, or garnish of choice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a spouted measuring cup or pitcher

Once combined, pour into an empty 750-ml bottle (using a funnel if needed) and place in the freezer

Freeze for a minimum of two hours before serving.*

When ready to serve, remove from freezer and pour into chilled cocktail glasses

Garnish with a lemon peel, olive, or garnish of choice

*The Botanist 50/50 Batch Martini may get slushy when in freezer; allow 10 min for it to melt before serving.

We recently featured Elysian Brewing here at Spirit.Ed and it goes without saying that no St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without some suds on hand. Below, we’re sharing a very simple beer-tail featuring Elysian Brewing’s best-selling Space Dust IPA, sitting at 8.2% ABV, matched alongside Nitro Irish Stout.

The Irish Astronaut

Shifting gears a bit, if you’ve been typing the holiday as “St. Patty’s Day,” you’ve got it all wrong. The Irish spell the shortened version as “St. Paddy’s Day,” and in honor of Americans butchering the slang, Tullamore D.E.W. partnered with Pat LaFrieda for the St. Paddy’s Day Patty, a special blend of prime beef and inspired by Tully. Check it out below. Shop the kit here.

Sláinte! And, as always, sip safely and surely.

