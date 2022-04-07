Cardi B Gets Another Victory Over Tasha K As Judge Orders Blogger To Remove Defamatory Posts

Cardi B (born Belcalis Almánzar) gained significant ground in the fight to rid herself of YouTuber Tasha K once and for all. Judge William M. Ray of Atlanta, GA signed off on a semi-permanent injunction this past Monday against the 38-year-old vlogger (whose real name is Latasha Kebe), giving her five days to scrub her social media of everything deemed injurious about Cardi B and stop making certain statements about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper forever.

Tasha K was on the losing end of a defamation suit from Cardi B three months ago, and the social media personality was ordered to pay $4 million to Belcalis. But Kebe vowed to appeal the decision and told Cardi B she could forget about seeing a dime. “I ain’t got it,” Tasha K said on ALLBLK’s Social Society. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it.” So Cardi promptly tweeted back that she was going to “come for everything.”

According to the suit (which began in 2019), Tasha K falsely alleged that Cardi B prostituted herself in the past, stepped out on her husband, was carrying STIs, used hard drugs, and more. “By making and publishing the statements, and campaign of harassing videos, including the Defamatory Videos, Defendants were intending to cause Plaintiff emotional distress,” read Belcalis’ suit. The 29-year-old artist said the stress and harassment she received eventually made her consider taking her own life.

But instead, Cardi B took further action against Tasha K, and she filed for the additional injunction last month. Kebe now has until April 9, 2022 to remove the 21 libelous videos from her social media accounts, and she can no longer speak on a variety of subjects regarding Cardi B. Tasha K agreed to the terms of the injunction — but she also vowed to fight back and appeal this decision, too. And a reversal of the injunction would mean Tasha K could legally pick up right where she left off.

Read Cardi B’s injunction suit against Tasha K, and let us know what you think.