Chris Paul Welcomes Dallas Mavericks’ Fan To A Fade For Allegedly Putting Hands On His Mother & Wife

It wasn’t the Mother’s Day Chris Paul was hoping to celebrate on Sunday (May.9).

The Dallas Mavericks removed a fan after several of Chris Paul’s family members who were in attendance were harassed and physically touched, ESPN reports. Paul wasted no time addressing the matter following the Mavs’ 111-101 win that tied the series 2-2.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families … f— that!!” he tweeted.

ESPN reports that Paul’s mother, Robin, his wife Jada, and two sons watched the game directly behind the Phoenix Suns’ bench at the American Airlines Arena. Sources close to the situation said someone put hands on his mother and pushed his wife, and followed her up the aisle when she left her seat. His kids also witnessed the shenanigans.

The Mavericks, for their part, were well aware of the situation and handled it swiftly, writing in a statement: “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

A video showed Paul directing his attention to a young white fan, telling him, “I’LL SEE YOU LATER!”

This is the latest incident involving NBA fans and players. Russell Westbrook had numerous issues with fans, especially those who called him “Russell Westbrick” during games. LeBron James even went out of his way to point out fans who were doing too much courtside and had them removed. During TNT’s Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley had a great suggestion on handling unruly fans by inviting them to center court, so they shoot the fair one for five minutes.

We are sure more information about the incident involving Paul’s family will come out. These NBA fans are indeed doing too damn much. Game 5 goes down in Phoenix on Tuesday (May.11). We expect Chris Paul to rebound from his abysmal Game 4 performance that saw him foul out and score only 5 points.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman / Getty