The Predator Returns In First Teaser For ‘Prey’ Coming Exclusively To HULU

20th Century Studios hopes to erase 2018’s The Predator from our memory banks with its latest installment in The Predator franchise Prey.

Monday (May 16), we got our first look at the latest movie involving the big game hunting alien, The Predator. Prey takes fans back in time where will a see how an ancient tribe of warriors will take on the technologically advanced hunter/warrior with just bows and arrows.

Prey will be the first film featuring the iconic movie character under the Disney umbrella and will see the film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) land straight on the Disney-owned streaming platform HULU.

Official Synopsis:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks and ultimately confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

To ensure that the authenticity of the Comanche Nation is accurately captured in the film, producer Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), who is a Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself went above and beyond. Prey features a cast comprised entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent including Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), and Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

Prey officially arrives on HULU, Star+ Original in Latin America, and a Star Original on Disney+ in all other territories on August 5, 2022. You can step into the new teaser below.

Photo: 20th Century Studios / Prey