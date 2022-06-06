Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprised His Mom With A Brand New House And Shared Her Joy On Instagram

Even at his billed height of 6-foot-5 and weighing over 260 pounds of hulking brawn, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has always been one of Hollywood’s proudest mama’s boys. And the retired pro wrestling heavyweight champ recently surprised his mother, Ata Maivia Johnson, 73, with a brand new home. Johnson uploaded three clips of his big reveal to Instagram, and fans got to watch him, and his mom walk through various rooms and share their joy together.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” Johnson said in the first post. The actor/entrepreneur mentioned that he worked with real estate agent Bianca Aubrey and her real estate company Beyond Estates for about two months to get his mother’s gift ready. “I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years,” he continued, “but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’”

For Christmas 2018, The Rock purchased one of those aforementioned houses for his mother. But “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” also opened up as to why homes are his preferred gift of choice for her.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another,” he shared on IG three-and-a-half years ago. “The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.”

In the second related clip uploaded this past weekend, The Rock brought his mom to another room where he housed her collection of vintage ukuleles. “I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa,” he wrote, and the camera pans to a wall decorated with photos that are likeliest of.

“She misses her mom and dad,” The Rock added. “I miss them too.”

The last room which The Rock showed off to his mom was her “Smackdown Room.” She apparently makes sure that every one of her residences has one, so Johnson went ahead and prepared this one in advance for her. Ata Johnson uses these spaces to house all kinds of things from her son’s storied life, including “posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc.”

Johnson said that while his mother always loves her “Smackdown Room” and proudly displays her son’s accomplishments to anyone who visits, he can’t stand to be in there for long. “But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana,” The Rock concluded. “Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind. Welcome home mom ❤️.”