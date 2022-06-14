BET To Salutes Sean “Diddy” Combs With The Lifetime Achievement Award At BET Awards 2022

On Monday morning, BET announced that it would honor multihyphenate Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2022. Starting from his college days as an intern at Uptown Records, the 52-year-old entrepreneur has made his mark in virtually all forms of media, entertainment, and fashion. Combs since went on to found the iconic Bad Boy Records, launch the pop Sean John clothing line, nab an NAACP Image Award for his performance of Walter Lee Younger in the 2008 TV film version of A Raisin In The Sun, and much more.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Last year, Combs was one of the inaugural inductees to the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. His class included Black luminaries like Quincy Jones, James Brown, Shirley Caesar, and others. And the list of previous BET Lifetime Achievement recipients includes the likes of Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, Prince, Mary J. Blige, and more. Now, Sean “Diddy” Combs will also be added to that esteemed list.

Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, issued the following statement about Combs: “[H]is legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

Watch Diddy receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2022, airing Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.