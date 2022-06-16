Swish: Apple TV+’s ‘Swagger’ Is Getting A Well-Deserved Second Season

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Jace Carson’s story will continue. Swagger is getting a second season at Apple TV+, and we are excited about the news.

Swagger Lives On

Following what many deemed a great first season, fans of Apple TV+’s series Swagger wondered if the show would get renewed. We got that answer via Variety which broke the news that the show that premiered in October 2021 is getting a second season on Apple’s streaming service.

Per the entertainment news outlet, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, and Jason Rivera will be back.

Swagger is based on the life of Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and his journey through the youth basketball circuit before becoming a college basketball standout and an NBA champion. The show also tackles the intricacies of youth hoops, like dealing coaches, success-crazed parents, and back door deals.

Swagger’s Characters Will Discover What It Means To Win On & Off The Court In Season 2

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” Swagger’s creator and showrunner director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood said. “In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball-playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform.”

Cassius Life featured the men of Swagger for our winter 2021 digital cover. We spoke with Tristan Mack Wilds about his character Alonzo on the show.

“Alonzo is a young executive at a sneaker company that’s a smaller sneaker company. Think Under Armor before Under Armor was Under Armor. He has a really crazy idea on a way to become a little more competitive with the bigger companies, and I think throughout the season, you get a chance to see what is his decision on his idea and what does that costs him.”

No exact date has been set for the show’s return, but we can’t wait to dive into season two of Swagger.

