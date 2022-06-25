Ceaser Emanuel Fired From VH1 Show “Black Ink Crew” For Dog Abuse Video

Ceasar Emanuel, star of the popular VH1 reality show Black Ink Crew New York, has been unceremoniously booted from the series. A 2-minute video has recently surfaced of him abusing dogs, and the American cable network announced yesterday that it would no longer be working with “Harlem’s reigning tattoo king.”

Ceaser Gets The Boot

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” VH1 posted across its social media accounts. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.” Per TMZ, although the 43-year-old tattoo artist isn’t coming back, the show’s producers are working on how they will confront Emanuel’s exit and this incident.

Ceaser’s attorney, Walter Mosley, defended his client last year over allegations of child abuse made by his daughter Cheyenne. In a January 2021 Instagram Live, Emanuel’s only child ironically said her father beat her “like a dog in the street” and dragged her naked out of the shower.

This time, Mosley admitted it was his client on video but told TMZ the tape was old anyway. “There is no police involvement,” he told the outlet. “It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.”

Donna Had Something To Say

Donna Lombardi, whom Ceasar banned from his shop for reportedly being “too toxic,” reposted the video on her own IG and demanded VH1 get rid of him before the channel’s statement. “If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are,” she wrote.

“Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1@viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone,” her caption continued. “I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to an innocent dog!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!”

See the video below for yourself. Did VH1 make the right call, or did the network go too far with firing the show’s No. 1 star?

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz