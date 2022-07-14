Senator Tiara Mack Doesn’t Regret Twerking Upside Down On The Beach: “Leadership Looks Different”

Politicians are known to shake an obscene amount of hands and kiss babies to sway people in their way, but one state senator decided to connect to her constituents in a new way.

Rhode Island State senator Tiara Mack wanted to get potential voters her way by twerking –while doing a handstand– on a beach while celebrating the July 4 weekend on Block Island. She then encouraged viewers with her “Vote for Senator Mack” slogan at the end of the video, which amassed over 200,00 views on TikTok and led to her getting banned.

However, Mack doesn’t regret posting the eight-second clip and told The Grio that people critiquing it is a form of misogyny, classism, and racism, but she has no regrets.

“My behavior on my Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok are consistent with a young millennial who is in office and challenging norms,” Mack said. “I’m showing that leadership looks different and welcoming people into the many different facets of my life.”

Her TikTok has since been restored, and she explains that despite the hate, there were tons of people that had her back.

“My community stands in overwhelming support of me,” Mack said. “They know exactly what these attacks are and what these attacks can do, especially for a queer person of color,” the 28-year-old said. “It was a way to show that elected officials can be silly and have fun and enjoy a day off.”

The dance was initially done to support her re-election to another term but ignited the #TwerkFor hashtag, leading to people dancing for the causes they believe in.

She is also the first openly queer black person elected to the Rhode Island Senate and was first elected in 2020 when she defeated Harold Metts.