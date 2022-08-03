YK Osiris Boldly Shoots His Shot At His “Beautiful Black Queen” Lizzo On Instagram

Lizzo may have recently shared that actor/comedian Myke Wright is her new “boo thang.” But R&B singer YK Osiris also revealed to the world that he’s looking to be the “About Damn Time” singer’s next sneaky link.

“What’s up, Lizzo, I just wanted to say hey,” the 23-year-old Jacksonville, FL crooner said in his Instagram Stories. In a video reposted by The Shade Room, YK Osiris made a strong pitch to his “beautiful black queen” for a love connection, and it was clear the 11-year-difference between himself and the 34-year-old songstress would not deter him one bit.

Osiris wanted to be sure he didn’t go “too far” with his boldness. But in the end, Osiris told Lizzo where to locate a special message he composed for her eyes only. “Check your DM, though, alright,” he said.

However, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has openly caught the eye of a younger R&B performer. Last October, Rae Sremmurd frontman Swae Lee fell hard for a pretty juicy Twitter post from her.

So he tried to get Lizzo’s attention by responding with three pairs of eye emojis and two smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis. And for her part, Lizzo coyly acknowledged the compliment with her own comment, “Ion got no type,” in reference to the Rae Sremmurd hit single, “No Type.”

And Lizzo herself is quite well versed in the art of publicly “shooting your shot.” Before her and Wright officially becoming an item, she was never shy about expressing her interest in the MCU’s “Captain America,” Chris Evans.

“I saw a video of him hollering at this Black girl,” Lizzo said last summer on BigBoyTV. “It was like a paparazzi video, and it was old. He was outside of this hotel or whatever, and he was hollering at this Black girl. He didn’t know nobody was looking at him. He was Christopher Jamal, OK? I don’t know what happened with that, but I know it was years ago, so I was like, well, she probably not in the picture no more.”

So with a little bit of liquid courage, Lizzo slid into Evans’ DMs in April 2021. But she apparently had a sober moment the next morning. “Don’t drink and DM, kids,” she told her TikTok followers. “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” she joked. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”