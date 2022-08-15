Tiffany Haddish Reveals Usher’s Response When She Asked Permission To Make Herpes Joke

Tiffany Haddish’s may be outlandish out times, but it’s out her jokes are pretty.

Haddish recently spoke to Cosmopolitan about an old joke that may have left some viewers awkwardly smiling while on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s travel issues.

Covering Cosmopolitan’s Travel issue, she admitted that she often does “check and verify with people” before a joke is made at their expense because she feels as if she can’t say it to the person’s face; it should be stricken from her act.

The 42-year-old then gave an example, which happened to involve the King of R&B, Usher Raymond.

Related Stories Kanye West 2020 Election Committee Claims It Was Defrauded Of Thousands In Campaign Funds

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes.’ I have said that in front of Usher.”

She added that Usher responded, “Your ass is crazy.” I said, ‘Yeah, well, there’s a rumor out there saying you got herpes. I don’t know if you do or don’t, but that sh-tt is funny.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, it is.’”

The singer ended up being cool with the joke, and Haddish added that if he weren’t, she’d respect his wishes and not use it.

“If he had said, ‘Tiff, don’t say that no more. I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable with you saying that’ I would stop saying it,” the comedian said.

The joke stems from headlines that went viral in 2017 when several women sued Usher for unknowingly giving them herpes, with claims dating back to 2012. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the singer’s legal team denied allegations in a joint lawsuit made against him by Quantasia Sharpton, a John Doe, and a Jane Doe who came to be known as Laura Helm. Usher eventually settled out of court for just over a million dollars, and another was dropped, according to documents from RadarOnline.