Snoop Dogg Kicks Off New Animated Kids Series “DoggyLand” On YouTube

Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop’s most colorful personalities ever. So the colorful performer, born Calvin Broadus Jr., is bringing that energy to YouTube and YouTube Kids in the form of a new animated series called Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude [Brooks], who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

There currently are four episodes of Doggyland on YouTube and YouTube Kids, and new episodes are scheduled to drop every Tuesday. But in a fifth and introductory video, “Welcome to Doggyland,” Snoop walks viewers through the series cast of characters.

Bow Wizzle, the show’s main character, is voiced by Snoop himself. “He’s the big brother, mentor, looks after all of the young pups,” the entertainer shared. “Great director, great singer, but most importantly, he’s a phenomenal rapper. And you know the kids love rapping.” Bow Wizzle looks after a quartet of pups: Wags (voiced by October London), Yap Yap, Barks-A-Locks, and Chow Wow.

“You can just be you and be accepted in Doggyland,” he added. “And that’s what these characters represent: diversity. So kids can learn to love each other from the beginning because hate is what’s taught; love is what’s in their heart.”

Learn more about the series, the accompanying album Doggyland Kids Hits Vol. 1, merch, and more by clicking here.