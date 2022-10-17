No Huddle Week 7: Top Ten polls and SWAC Drama

The No Huddle, presented by Nissan, is back for another week of the latest in HBCU football. We have the HBCU Gameday top ten staff poll for FCS and Division II, plus our predictions for the big games that matter for the weekend. Our Division II matchups feature four of our top five teams playing one another this Saturday.

Of course we’ll discuss the handshake that took a left turn in Montgomery between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. Uncle Neely from Thee Pregame Show joins us as well to take us inside the JSU locker room and offer his predictions for the game against Bethune-Cookman.

