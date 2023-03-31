Sovereign Brands Saluted The Ladies At Lavish Atlanta Event For International Women’s Month

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

For International Women’s Month, Sovereign Brands, one of the leading spirit companies around, gathered a number of Black women creators and media figures for a lavish event in Atlanta, Ga. Pretty Vee, Angel McCoughtry, Omeretta, and others gathered to enjoy Sovereign Brands’ spirits and cocktails, and brand ambassador Rick Ross was also in attendance.

The event took place on March 26 at Self Made Studios, connecting the amazing group of talent under one roof. Along with the flowing drinks were paired brunch options created by celebrity chef Kelli Ferrel. Some of the cocktails included the McQueen French 75, the Bumbu Rum Punch, and the new Deacon Old Fashioned. For the fans of the bubbly, Luc Belaire was definitely in the building too.

Pretty Vee is a talented rapper and comedian that some might know from the hit series, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out. Standout WNBA star and Olympic medalist Angel McCoughtry was also in the building, alongside Atlanta rapper Omeretta, and Beyond The Chair co-founder Trishonna Helm.

Forever the gentleman, Ricky Rozay handed out roses to the ladies and there were plenty of photo opportunities abound, all showcasing the full slate of Sovereign Brands offerings.

The Sovereign Brands lineup includes Bumbu rum, McQueen & The Violet Fog gin, Villon cognac liqueur, Luc Belaire champagne, and their newest offering, the Deacon, a well-balanced Scotch whisky. Learn more about the brands here.

—

Photo: Sovereign Brands