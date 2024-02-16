Secure The Bag: The Ultimate Guide for Paying for College & Supporting HBCUs

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Historically Black Colleges and Universities represent some of the most extraordinary places in the world one can attend for a cutting-edge education. Attending an HBCU is a great honor, but it can cost a pretty penny. While HBCUs are known for making college accessible for low-income students, it doesn’t hurt to supplement the cost of your degree with some scholarships and grants.

If you’re a high school student or undergrad in need of financial aid and don’t know where to look — we’ve got you. Make sure to check in with your guidance counselor or financial aid office for any intel on scholarships you may be eligible for. Additionally, to help you in your search, we’ve compiled a list of scholarships and foundations providing financial assistance to HBCU students.

There are a plethora of funds out there for HBCU students to choose from, thanks to the support and generous donations of various HBCU alums and philanthropists, like radio personality Tom Joyner, Netflix’s CEO’s Reed Hastings, and Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity Partners. Collectively, these donations help ensure these institutions can continue educating talented and deserving students for decades to come. As such, if you have the dollars, consider donating to the organizations below, to help Black scholars cover the cost of tuition and other school expenses.

Founded in 1998 by the first African-American to host a daily nationally syndicated radio program, Tom Joyner, the Tom Joyner Foundation helps ease the burden of paying for college education by awarding various scholarships to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On their site you can find a plethora of scholarships in varying amounts that can help you complete your college education stress-free.

Since its inception in 1944, the United Negro College Fund has helped more than 500,000 students complete their college education at over 1,100 schools in the country, including 37 HBCUs. Take a look around their site for a mix of scholarships and opportunities that can lighten your financial load.

The HBCU Foundation is a national organization whose aim is to provide scholarships to deserving students at historically black colleges and universities based on academic achievement and financial need. To apply for The HBCU Foundation General Scholarship, you must fill out their online application, which they’ll use to match you to available monetary awards on a rolling basis.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund provides a plethora of HBCU scholars with the support and financial assistance they need to pursue higher education. TMCF currently offers an array of scholarships that are merit and need-based for students planning to earn a baccalaureate, graduate or law degree. The average award is $3,100 per student per semester.

Pursuing a degree in science, technology or engineering an HBCU? This is for you. The Development Fund provides scholarships of up to $3,000 a year, for up to a period of 4 years. Winners are chosen based on academic achievement, personal essays and financial need. Scholarship applications open up April 15th and are due by June 15th every year.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship is a $20,000 achievement-based scholarship awarded to 150 graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. Apply by October 31, 2020.