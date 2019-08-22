Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan Lee’s Daughter, Says Disney & Marvel Needs To Be Checked

In case you have been under a rock for the past few days, there has been a big fallout between Sony and Disney/Marvel. The internet was thrown into a tizzy when news broke of negotiations falling through regarding the future of Spider-Man movies. While many are siding with the house of the mouse which is home to the billion-dollar machine the MCU, Sony picked up a huge ally in Stan Lee’s daughter.

Joan Lee, daughter of the late Stan Lee, let it be known she is siding with Sony in the battle for the web-swinging superhero. In a statement to TMZ, Lee held no punches saying Marvel and Disney both “needed to be checked.” In regards to execs from the two companies, she also added, “In the end, no one could have treated my father worse.”

Reports surfaced of negotiations between Sony and Disney falling apart trying to determine Tom Holland’s Spidey inclusion in future Marvel movies under Disney’s tent. The first deal between the two studios had Sony putting up 100% of the production costs and keeping the box office haul. Disney would receive 5% of first-day ticket sales as well as retaining merchandising rights for the web crawler.

Talks fell apart when Disney reportedly pitching a 50/50 co-financing deal. That would mean both studios will split both the production costs and profits according to Deadline. Sony wasn’t trying to hear that and shut that all the way down.

When it comes to Sony wanting to limit control over Spider-Man, possibly yanking Spidey from Disney’s MCU she is for it. Lee feels it is a move that is “necessary and something Stan would have appreciated.” She closed things out by with a parting shot stating:

“When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency. In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives.”

We hope both Sony and Disney can figure something out, no one wants to see Spider-Man leave the MCU. At the same time, we also understand why Sony wants the deal to remain as is. Disney makes enough money off the MCU, they can allow Sony to have this one.

