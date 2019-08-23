STREAMED: Rapsody Returns With “Eve,” Jeezy Drops “TM104: The Legend of the Snowman,” & More

Rapsody — Eve

Rapsody’s back. Two years after releasing her Laila’s Wisdom LP, the critically-heralded rapper rolls out her newest album, Eve. As each song title indicates, the conceptual project draws inspiration from iconic Black women throughout history, including Oprah Winfrey, Nina Simone, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, and Sojourner Truth.

Queen Latifah, J. Cole, GZA, D’Angelo, Elle Varner, SiR, JID, and PJ Morton appear on this effort. Meanwhile, frequent collaborator 9th Wonder produced a bulk of the project. Additional production came from the likes of Nottz, Eric G, Khrysis, and Mark Byrd.

Rap recently spoke with DJ Booth about how Eve showcases her evolution as an MC. “I’m just super confident in who I am, and I’m walking my walk fearlessly,” she said. “I believe the stories that I’m telling and the love and respect I have for Black women. I want to display that urgency in the music. When they listen to it, I want people to hear that it’s honest. It’s not a gimmick or following a trend. We’re working on this album, and it just so happens to drop in a time where Black women are at the forefront of a lot of conversations. That’s not why this album was made, for this time. This album was made for the truth in it.”

Missy Elliott — Iconology EP

Missy Elliott works it again. Just before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, Misdemeanor unleashes a new collection of material through her unexpected Iconology EP.

The project, which was announced hours before its release, is comprised of four cuts and an a cappella version of the closing song. It also includes a guest spot from Sum1 on “DripDemeanor.”

“This year has been a tremendous year for me,” Missy told fans via social media. “I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!”

Jeezy — TM104: The Legend of the Snowman

It’s snowing in August. Jeezy, who released his Pressure LP in 2017, brings his beloved Thug Motivation series back for what could be the final time with the release of his newest album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman.

This is quite the star-studded potential farewell to the TM franchise. Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Gunna, Queen Naija, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and CeeLo Green are among The Snowman’s guests. Production comes from Lex Luger, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, BlaqNmilD, Ben Billions, Ayo N Keyz, DJ Montay, and D. Rich.

Jeezy released his fan-favorite debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, 14 years ago. Now, Jeezy is looking to close the Thug Motivation saga with TM104, which he recently compared to graduation during an interview with Billboard.

“We ain’t just trappers no more,” he said. “We’re entrepreneurs. Everybody can be a trapper. We doing what they say we couldn’t do and this is when you get your graduation papers, you walk across the stage. You can go out in life and do everything that you gotta do is like the kid that graduated from high school last year. Now it’s a nice time for the real world. Now it’s time for the real goal — the real accolades. You already put in the work and you pass with flying colors. So this is the celebration.”

Lizzo feat. DaBaby — “Truth Hurts (DaBaby Remix)”

DaBaby jumps on “Truth Hurts” to continue the Lizzo track’s improbable rise up the charts in 2019. The song, which came out in 2017, has been climbing the Billboard Hot 100 following social success and a prominent placement in Netflix’s Someone Great this year. It’s currently at its peak at No. 4 on the songs chart.

Charlotte’s DaBaby pulls from the original’s clever lines to create a rebuttal of sorts. “I just took a DNA test and it told me I’m the realest,” he rhymes on the Ricky Reed-produced cut. “I know how you move out of spite,” he adds. “She bigger, I probably might lose in a fight / And I’ma talk my shit, but I’m in love with her big fine ass, so I’ma do what she like.”

Liz teased the track on Instagram before its release. “Why u come fa me like that lmaoooooo,” she wrote towards DaBaby. “Cuz you my boo,” he replied. Lil Nas X, who recently shattered the Billboard Hot 100 record with “Old Town Road’s” 19-week stay at No. 1, also commented under that post with “number 1!!!”

Jidenna — 85 to Africa

The Classic Man returns. Back in 2017, Jidenna introduced his fans to The Chief after catapulting to stardom with “Classic Man.” Now, the versatile artist is back on the move with his newest project, 85 to Africa.

The 11-song effort is mostly a one-man show on the vocal tip, but he does bring some friends along for the ride. It features Seun Kuti on “Worth the Weight,” GoldLink on “Babouche,” and Mr Eazi on “Zodi.” St. Beauty and Mereba both join him on “The Other Half.” DJ Dahi, Nana Kwabena, J. Kitts and Mike & Keys are among the LP’s producers.

Jidenna, who crafted the album in Atlanta and throughout Africa, explained the LP’s title on MTV. “In Atlanta, Georgia, all the way through Alabama, through Louisiana, there’s the I-85, the interstate,” he said. “You take that interstate, you can go to the airport in Atlanta, and take a direct flight to JoBurg, to Lagos, and I’ve taken that flight a million times. I wanted this album to be this highway that you could take straight to Africa.”

BROCKHAMPTON — Ginger

BROCKHAMPTON just dropped their iridescence project last year. Now, just months after Kevin Abstract’s ARIZONA BABY release, the self-proclaimed boy band is back with a brand new 12-song album in Ginger.

Produced by members Jabari Manwa, Romil Hemnani, and Kiko Merley, the new album is meant to have a summer-ready vibe. Abstract recently spoke with GQ about that seasonal sound and its impact on their new music.

“We want to make a summer album,” he said. “Feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you.’” He added: “Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics—like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff—taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like [OutKast’s] ‘Hey Ya!’ My favorite song ever. It’s basically that.”

Saweetie feat. Jhené Aiko & City Girls — “My Type (Remix)”

Saweetie’s “My Type” is currently No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. To ramp up the song’s fire, the Bay Area star taps a couple of talented ladies for the remix, which features Jhené Aiko and City Girls.

Jhené, mostly known for her singing, opts to rap over the London On Da Track production. “I like a BBC in some BBC,” she raps. “That’s the type of shit to make a bitch DTD / That’s drop them draws, I’ma lock them jaws / You ain’t never had a bitch from Slauson.”

Although billed as a City Girls feature, Yung Miami is the group’s lone member on the track. “I go viral when I talk, period,” she raps. “Bitch, I’m a boss, watch a lil’ small but it costs / I ain’t never been boujee / Pull up in the hood, it’s a movie / Tights all up in my coochie.”

Saweetie celebrated the release on social media. “I think imma need to put my weave in so i can swang my inches to this,” she wrote. The original “My Type” is a single off her Icy project, which came out earlier this year. The 7-song EP also features “Emotional” with Quavo.