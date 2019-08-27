AM Roundup: 2019 VMA Winners, Laurence Fishburne’s Marvel Series, & More

Here’s Who Won Big at the 2019 VMAs.
The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and as always, the evening was one to remember. While Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift tied for the most nominations this year (each received 10), they weren’t the only ones to go home with awards. Check out the night’s big winners below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
Laurence Fishburne Is Producing a Marvel Series About a Black Teen Superhero.
“Avid comic book fan” Laurence Fishburne announced during the Disney D23 Expo that he’ll be producing Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a Disney series about 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex named Devil Dinosaur.
“News of the proposed series first surfaced in February,” Rolling Out notes. “After much speculation, the series heads to Disney Channel instead of the upcoming Disney+ app.”
Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s “Black-ish”) and Steve Loter will join Fishburne will also produce alongside Fishburne.
Eddie Murphy Is Hosting Saturday Night Live for the First Time in 35 Years.
On December 21, the Eddie Murphy will host SNL for the first time in in 3.5 decades. The show made the big announcement on Monday night.
CBS News notes that Murphy was asked to play Bill Cosby during the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015, but he wasn’t comfortable doing so.
“There’s nothing funny about it. If you get up there and you crack jokes about him, you’re just hurting people,” Murphy told the Washington Post at the time. “You’re hurting him. You’re hurting his accusers. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming back to SNL for the anniversary, I’m not turning my moment on the show into this other thing.'”
It’ll be nice to see him hit the SNL stage as host again.
For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.