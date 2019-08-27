AM Roundup: 2019 VMA Winners, Laurence Fishburne’s Marvel Series, & More

Here’s Who Won Big at the 2019 VMAs.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and as always, the evening was one to remember. While Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift tied for the most nominations this year (each received 10), they weren’t the only ones to go home with awards. Check out the night’s big winners below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

Continue reading.

Laurence Fishburne Is Producing a Marvel Series About a Black Teen Superhero.

“Avid comic book fan” Laurence Fishburne announced during the Disney D23 Expo that he’ll be producing Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a Disney series about 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex named Devil Dinosaur.

“News of the proposed series first surfaced in February,” Rolling Out notes. “After much speculation, the series heads to Disney Channel instead of the upcoming Disney+ app.”

Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s “Black-ish”) and Steve Loter will join Fishburne will also produce alongside Fishburne.

Read more.

Disney Channel Greenlights ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Animated Series, Exec Produced By Laurence Fishburne https://t.co/hoRFhOwZkU pic.twitter.com/qV5bl8Pvdc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 24, 2019

Eddie Murphy Is Hosting Saturday Night Live for the First Time in 35 Years.

On December 21, the Eddie Murphy will host SNL for the first time in in 3.5 decades. The show made the big announcement on Monday night.

CBS News notes that Murphy was asked to play Bill Cosby during the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015, but he wasn’t comfortable doing so.

“There’s nothing funny about it. If you get up there and you crack jokes about him, you’re just hurting people,” Murphy told the Washington Post at the time. “You’re hurting him. You’re hurting his accusers. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming back to SNL for the anniversary, I’m not turning my moment on the show into this other thing.'”

It’ll be nice to see him hit the SNL stage as host again.

Read more.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.