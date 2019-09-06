AM Roundup: Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement, Nintendo Releases Old SNES Games, & More

Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring from Music.

Nicki Minaj shocked Barbz everywhere when she announced that she’s retiring from music on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” she tweeted. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄”

She may not actually be “retiring,” however… at least that’s what Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul hopes. According to TMZ, he’s thinks she may just be taking a short break.

“The Three 6 Mafia rapper says Nicki’s one of his favorite artists, and he believes she’s following a long line of hip-hop stars who retired only to eventually return to making music,” TMZ writes.

Nintendo Is Taking It Back to 1990 with Its SNES Games Drop.

On Thursday, Nintendo released 20 of its classic SNES games, including Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The games are all available via membership on Nintendo Switch Online, with plans to release more games in the future.

“New trends in monetization, like ongoing subscriptions… are upending the industry, Nintendo included,” Laine Nooney, assistant professor and historian of video games at New York University, told CNN. “How better to make these changes feel familiar and safe to reluctant consumers than to tie them to some of the most classic IP in game history?”

20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Rapsody, Vic Mensa, and More Are Leading a Chicago Teen Mentoring Program.

On Wednesday, Rapsody, Vic Mensa, and NFL legends joined forces with local Chicago community leaders and police officers to lead a mentoring program for Chicago teens with BBF Family Services.

A part of Inspire Change, the initiative brought 70 Chicago teenagers together for a discussion about building bright careers and futures.

“Additional mentors at the event included Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, the Mayor’s wife/the First Lady of Chicago Amy Eshleman, NFL Chief Operating Officer Maryann Turcke and Illinois House of Representatives deputy majority leader Jehan Gordon Booth,” The Source reports.

