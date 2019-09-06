Facebook’s New Dating Service Has Arrived

Online dating is no longer taboo, and the numbers prove it. According to Pew Research, 30% of U.S. adults who have never been married say they have used an online dating site or mobile dating app. That’s a considerable amount of people turning to the digital dating scene to find a connection.

This creates a viable market for products such as Tinder and the like to engage with consumers. If there’s anything we know when it comes to the digital space, it’s that Facebook is always on the hunt for new opportunities to generate profit off of its 1.45 billion daily users.

It should be no surprise that the largest social networking platform in the world is tapping into the dating app market. Today the company announced that it is officially rolling out the Facebook Dating function in the United States. Users 18 and up now have access to a full suite of features geared toward helping them make love connections they’re looking for. Facebook Dating offers users potential matches based on location, preferences, and algorithmic factors.

In addition, users can be matched with people who attend the same Facebook Events and are members of mutual Facebook Groups. Naturally, Instagram will be integrated into the Facebook Dating function. Users will have the opportunity to feature their permanent Instagram posts in their dating profiles. By the end of the year, Facebook says it will also allow you to share Instagram or Facebook Stories.

A unique function of Facebook Dating is that users have the option to turn off matching with friends of friends. Users can also block people from seeing your Facebook Dating profile, even if you want them to still have access to your Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Perhaps the most interesting feature keeps safety in mind for every user. Facebook will allow every user to automatically open Messenger from Dating and tell a friend who they’re meeting for a date, where, and when. Fifteen minutes before your date happens, that person will receive a notification reminder and access to your live location. Time will tell how popular Facebook Dating will be, but by the looks of the new features and guaranteed community the app should see incredible amounts of success.