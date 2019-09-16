AM Roundup: Beyoncé Announces ‘Making the Gift’ Special, Pimp C’s Wife Congratulates Megan Thee Stallion on Roc Nation Deal, & More

Beyoncé’s Premiering a Making the Gift Special on ABeyC (ABC).

In true Beyoncé fashion, Queen Bey is premiering an ABC special titled Making the Gift, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the soundtrack to 2019’s live action Lion King.

“The hourlong special, which airs Monday night, will take viewers through Beyonce’s creative process as she curated the album,” ABC shares in a release. “It shows how she collaborated with artists and producers to create new music inspired by African influences.”

According to ABC, Beyoncé wrote, directed and produced the special. Catch Making the Gift tonight (Sep. 16) on ABC at 10 p.m. ET, and check out a preview below:

Megan Thee Stallion Has Signed with Roc Nation Management.

On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share that she had signed with Roc Nation Management.

“I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop ! #realhotgirlshit,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Hov.

Of course, Hotties everywhere are excited for Meg — including Chinara Butler, wife of the legendary Pimp C, who says she’s saving some of his verses just for her.

“best news I have heard all week in my #boosiebadazz daughter voice I told y’all n*ggas last year,” she said on Instagram. “Lol I know a star when I see one #Congratulations to my #TrullGodDaughter @theestallion now you have everything you need with @rocnation as management #Loveit and I’m hold on to a couple of unreleased verses of #PimpC just for you!!!!! Get’em #TinaSnow #HotGirlofTheYear!!! #Yessssss #texasgirls #TrillQueenTalk.”

Check out their posts below:

Chinara Butler, Wife Of Pimp C, Congratulates Megan Thee Stallion For Signing With Roc Nation and Says She’s Holding Unreleased Pimp C Verses Just For Her [PHOTOS] https://t.co/eve5zSx76p pic.twitter.com/HsIJsUQ6Ty — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) September 14, 2019

Here’s the Next Suicide Squad Lineup.

James Gunn has revealed the Suicide Squad 2 cast, which includes John Cena, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, and Tinashe Kajeese. Margot Robbie will also return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

Check out the lineup below:

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.