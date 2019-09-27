AM Roundup: Nick Cannon Lands Daytime Talk Show, Tekashi May Refuse Witness Protection, & More

Nick Cannon’s Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show.

Nick Cannon is coming to daytime television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cannon has a talk show that will premiere in 2020 via his Ncredible Entertainment company.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show,” Cannon said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Tekashi 69 May Refuse Witness Protection.

TMZ reports that Tekashi 69 plans to refuse witness protection. Why? We don’t know. But best of luck with that!

“Tekashi realizes the Nine Trey Bloods could be gunning for him, and possibly others who are pissed he turned rat for the feds — but we’re told his safety plan is simply round-the-clock security,” TMZ says. “It’s, essentially, the hide-in-plain-sight approach.”

He plans on jumping back in the studio as soon as he’s freed, with a team of 24/7 bodyguards.

A Group of White Boys Pinned Down a Black Classmate & Cut Her Locs at a Virginia School.

A 12-year-old Black girl was the victim of harassment at a Virgina Christian school this week when three white boys pinned her down and cut her locs, calling it “nappy” and “ugly.”

According to WUSA9, Amari Allen has had multiple encounters with the boys at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, which happens to be where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, teaches part-time. Allen says that they’ve also taken her school lunches and call her names.

Amari reportedly didn’t say anything about the incident at first because she feared retaliation, but when her grandmother, Cynthia Allen, began asking questions after noticed a difference in the length of Amari’s hair, that’s when she broke down and told her story.

Immanuel Christian School released the following statement:

“We take seriously the emotional and physical well-being of all our students, and have a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. We have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation, and further inquiries should be directed to the Fairfax County Police.”

