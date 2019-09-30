Uncle Luke Isn’t Feeling the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Performers: “Jay-Z You Gotta Fix This Sh*t”

Last week it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be performing at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. The only problem? The performers are usually natives to the city hosting the big game… and neither Lopez or Shakira is from Miami.

With Jay-Z’s NFL partnership, many believe that he should have orchestrated a more homegrown lineup from Miami– especially since the city has such a rich history of legendary Hip-Hop acts. And one of those legendary acts is Uncle Luke, who decided to speak up on the current Super Bowl halftime show roster.

Former leader of the 2 Live Crew, Luke took to Instagram to air out his grievances.

“I am so pissed right now, that I really wanna use some profanity but I got a lot of kids that follow me on Instagram,” he said in the video. “We got world-class entertainment here, I done thought you had sense to get Pitbull, Flo-Rida, [Rick] Ross, or somebody… Trick Daddy or something. We don’t need the NFL. Our hotels are already full, you need us. JAY-Z you gotta fix this shit, I’m just gonna keep it 100.”

He then took to a local outlet to pen an open letter about how the show isn’t a true reflection of Miami’s rich musical culture.

“Neither Lopez nor Shakira is from Miami. J. Lo is from New York City and lives in the Big Apple with her husband, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Miami, although he’s quick to tell people he reps New York. Shakira may live in Miami, but like other celebrities who have a home here, she’s looking for tax breaks,” Luke wrote for the Miami New Times. “Lopez and Shakira don’t get involved in social issues that concern the community. They don’t volunteer to help the needy. To me, that’s a settler. This Super Bowl is supposed to be about showcasing Miami for more reasons than one.”

Similar outrage occurred when this year’s Super Bowl half time show was announced as Maroon 5, who’d eventually settle on having Atlanta native Big Boi share the stage with them.