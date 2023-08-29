Subscribe

Method Man

Fifty years of Hip-Hop means a legion of rappers and DJ’s have come and gone, leaving varying degrees of impact on the culture. But that group becomes a smaller fraternity when considering who not only established themselves in an ever-crowded field of talent, but maintained their star power, for years, and sometimes decades. Method Man aka Hot Nickels aka The Iron Lung aka the renowned lyricist and thespian is one of those megawatt talents and a Cassius Life x HipHopWired cover will illustrate his continued significance, gravity, and relevance to the culture of Hip-Hop.

Read More

Go behind the scenes of our Hip-Hop 50 cover shoot

with the Method Man.

It’s Method Man who does a roll call on Enter The Wu-Tang, offering insight into his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members like Inspectah Deck “the dude who will sit back and watch you play yourself” or Ghostface Killah who was “on some now you see me, now you don’t.” Perfectly content bigging up his crew, nevertheless it was Meth who became its first breakout act, fast-tracking to rap and eventually Hollywood stardom. But from staircase to stage, and screens big and small—word to “The What”—Mr. Meth has rarely faltered in a career most would and should envy. And quiet as kept he’s cemented a legacy as a true Hip-Hop superstar. So who better for a cover as homage to Hip-Hop culture 50th? Also, the usual thirst over new Method Man pics from his “admirers” on these e-streets certainly can’t hurt, too.

Grandmaster Caz – Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bronx Block Party

Rakim & Latto Talk Hip-Hop In ‘Sprite Limelight Season 2’ Clip

Jadakiss & Dave East Sit For Special ‘I Got Questions’ Honoring Hip-Hop 50

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Lands On ‘Variety’s’ “50 Greatest Hip-Hop Executives” List

Talent: Method Man

Photographer: JD Barnes

Director of Content: Alvin Blanco

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali

Director of Style & Beauty: Shamika Sanders

Digi Tech: David Morico

Photo Assistant: Elvis Piedra

Wardrobe: Jeremy Haynes

Wardrobe Assistants: Stefan Hill, Dallas Wright, Lauryn Tillis

Barber: Tariq Navar

Groomer: Che Enid

Creative Producer: Jordan Benston, JB

Production Coordinator: Brooke Langley

Production Assistant: Jasmine Hardy

Production Company: The Oracle Media

BTS Video: Ambria Cornelius, Tyler Harp

Set Design: Ce Charles

Location: Space 620 Atlanta

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close