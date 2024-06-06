50 Cent Makes Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill To Fight For Liquor Industry Diversity, Gets Roasted For Photo With Lauren Boebert

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

When celebrities get involved in politics, things often get sticky.

So now imagine when one of the most outspoken rappers turns businessman and finds himself on Capitol Hill. Enter 50 Cent.

The Queens, N.Y., native was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a surprise visit to lead an effort to increase PoC representation in the liquor industry and take a larger share of the multi-billion dollar pie.

With 50 promoting his liquor in nearly every social media post he makes, it makes sense that he wants his company—Sire Spirits, which launched in 2014—to be a part of the push to gain equity.

While on the Hill, he was joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The two met with people from both sides of the aisle to discuss bridging the wealth gap, like those in the Black Caucus, House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, and former California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

50 says the meetings went well, hoping the fruitful conversation leads to some tangible changes in the luxury liquor industry.

“This is really exciting for me. I got a chance to meet with both sides today, and it feels really good. They don’t agree on a lot of stuff, and so to get them to agree on seeing me was an accomplishment in itself,” 50 said at a press conference on the Hill. “My experience here has been great. I went to talk to them about economic opportunities for everybody, and it’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel like there are bright days ahead of us.”

One meet-up that raised the internet’s eyebrows came when 50 linked with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who’s known for supporting the Second Amendment and disparaging comments about Black Lives Matter.

He took a picture with her and even added a flirtatious caption to rile up some feathers, captioning the photo, “Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good,” alongside a smirking emoji.

For his part, Crump wants to help 50 Cent use the popularity gained by his music career –and solidified in the business world– to do what he always aims for: the prosperity and equal treatment of Black Americans.

“We are committed to helping Mr. Jackson demonstrate the true ‘power’ of not just his television acumen, but also the power of the consumers to make corporate America allow a seat at the table for hard-working Black entrepreneurs,” he said.

Social media is unsure how to react to 50 Cent’s political move. See the response below.