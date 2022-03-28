Cassius Gems: Ariana DeBose Has Award-Winning Beauty On Lock Too

History was made on Sunday (March 27) after Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award. With the same grace she’s displayed as a world-class master of her craft, DeBose also exemplifies award-winning beauty.

DeBose, 31, began her journey as an actor and entertainer beginning in 2009 as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and made her Broadway stage debut in 2011 in the popular play, Hairspray. DeBose has since gone on to star in major productions such as Hamilton, both its stage and film rendition ahead of making a star-making turn as Anita in the film adaption of West Side Story for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Adding to her award haul, DeBose is also Golden Globes Award, and Screen Actors Guild award for the role of Anita. She was also nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

For now, take in some of the dazzling looks from Ariana DeBose as we all celebrate her epic win. Stayed tuned for her debut in Sony’s Spider-Man universe in the upcoming Kraven The Hunter film slated for 2023.

Photo: Getty