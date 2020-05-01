No Lies Detected: Twitter Fries Law School Graduate Who Went Too Far In Celebration Post

The internet always wins.
Self-proclaimed “future attorney, future author, content creator, entrepreneur, and investor” C.J. King is getting dragged online after he tweeted that he is now “the prize.” Apparently, the recent Law School graduate thinks he’s reached a “new category” of manhood because he is — his words, not ours — a Black male professional who is single, heterosexual, young, has two degrees, no criminal record, and no baby mama drama.
No, really, he actually tweeted that nonsense:
Prior to that ignorance, he wrote on Instagram “Black women don’t want to deal with a black man who’s gay/down low, has baby mama issues, or has a felony conviction/record/in jail which collectively is a large percentage of our race unfortunately as statistically 37% of black men are in jail while 1/3 of black men have some form of criminal record.”
C.J. added “With this massive criteria that black women don’t want in when dating a black man they have essentially drastically limited the dating pool of viable black men that majority of black women are currently after which means everyone doesn’t get picked and statistically 70% of black women go unmarried….you see where I’m going here?? … You tell me who’s the real prize here???”
Now that I’m JD’d (bar number loading) I’ve entered into a new arena of black men, and in this arena I’M THE PRIZE NOW!!! Don’t just take my word for it though & before you kill me in the comments…Let me drop some stats for your ass right quick so you can see my point: Black women outnumber black men by 2 million Black women don’t want to deal with a black man who’s gay/down low, has baby mama issues, or has a felony conviction/record/in jail which collectively is a large percentage of our race unfortunately as statistically 37% of black men are in jail while 1/3 of black men have some form of criminal record Black women typically don’t want to “date down” and prefer to have a black man that is on the same playing field as her or higher, well statistically only 7% of black men are professionals With this massive criteria that black women don’t want in when dating a black man they have essentially drastically limited the dating pool of viable black men that majority of black women are currently after which means everyone doesn’t get picked and statistically 70% of black women go unmarried….you see where I’m going here?? • Additionally, black women want their mate to be attractive, have some form of edge, style, to be exciting and not be a lame, etc…(I know all that is subjective, but everyone doesn’t have these so called “X-factors”) which lowers the number of viable black men even lower…. • So with me now gaining access into this very small percentage of black men that are young (for the record I’m under 30 with 2 degrees), single and attractive, are heterosexual, have no criminal record, no baby mama drama, and have some form of high paying career potential, that majority of black women are competing against each other for… • You tell me who’s the real prize here??? • • • 📸: 🎥: ➖➖➖ 🔑: Follow & Subscribe to The CJ Brand Experience 🔑: Like & Share with Friends 🔑: Click the Link in Bio for more content (new content coming after I’m done with the Bar Exam) ➖➖➖ #thecjbrand #thecjbrandexperience #100000hours #blackexcellence #styleinfluencer #GQ #Blackmen #lawofattraction #modellife #melanin #bachelor #mensfashion #blackmenwithstyle #blackmenrock
This isn’t the first time he’s put his arrogance out there for the world to see. “Ladies you gotta sell us on your dream just like we selling you on ours too!! I’m only gonna buy into one woman’s dream….so who’s it gonna be?,” he tweeted in April.
So ladies, tell us, which one of you lucky women is it going to be?! Ha!
Anyway, this week Twitter folks decided they had time to go in on the young, highly misguided bachelor, who we’re guessing will remain single for a very, very, VERY long time. Justified slander below.