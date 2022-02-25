Fashion Fast Break: The Best And Worst Dressed Players In The NBA

Sponsored By Infiniti
NBA All-Star Weekend is always good for memorable style moments. In honor of this year’s festivities we look at the best and worst dressed players in the league.
While athletes of all sports are paid to make plays basketball players specifically have upped their efforts to make a great impression off-court, too. In recent years we have seen the NBA community style and profile on their way to games, at high profile events and more. B
ut we have learned year over year that athleticism doesn’t always go hand in hand with good fashion sense. Ballers of all skill levels hope to dazzle us with a mix of modern, vintage, couture and the always unavoidable eclectic. Naturally a select few have become clutch for the drip while others are clearly shooting air balls with every fit.
Nevertheless, we are here to tell it like it is. So we present the best and worst-dressed players in the National Basketball Association—starting with the very worst. Salute to those hoopers who get it right and the proverbial side-eye goes to the style strugglers; we absolutely see you.
1. Russell WestbrookSource:@russwest44 Instagram
Russ tries his best to set himself apart from his peers but his recent preference for 1970’s flair and that infamous Thom Browne skirt is another case of doing too much.
2. James HardenSource:@NBAMEMES Twitter
James was voted worst dressed player in 2021 and by the looks of his day 1 fit in Philadelphia he is going to repeat; easily.
3. Kyle KuzmaSource:@KUZ Instagram
The Washington Wizards forward never really recovered from this oversized pink sweater with the extra-long sleeves.
4. PJ TuckerSource:@PJTUCKER Instagram
PJ claims he is just different but we say otherwise.
5. Jarrett AllenSource:@tvcammy_television Instagram
His NBA All Star game fit wasn’t it.
6. LeBron JamesSource:@KINGJAMES Instagram
While we still haven’t forgotten about his NBA Draft day three piece or his legendary shorts suit Bron has continued to show improvement with his looks off court.
7. Gary Trent Jr.Source:@GTRENTJR Instagram
GTJ isn’t scared of big prints, logos and wild patterns.
8. Thanasis AntetokounmpoSource:@THANASIS_ANTE43 Instagram
His brother might be the bigger star on the court but Thanasis is the bigger style star.
9. Jordan ClarksonSource:@JORDANCLARKSONS Instagram
Whether he goes formal or cozy the Utah Jazz guard knows how to put it together.
10. Jayson TatumSource:@TATUM_CAMPS Instagram
Simply put, Duece knows how to get those big fits off.