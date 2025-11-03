Subscribe
Cardi B Enters Her WAG Era At Patriots Game Seated With Robert Kraft

Published on November 3, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Cardi B popped out at a New England Patriots game over the weekend, supporting her boyfriend and (future) baby daddy, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 33-year-old Am I The Drama rapper sat in the owner’s box with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and two friends during the game, which pitted the 6-2 Patriots against the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons. Cardi may have been the good luck charm as the Pats squeaked by the Falcons 24-23. Diggs scored a touchdown in the game.

Cardi is expecting her fourth child with Diggs after having three with her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset. The couple are still in the middle of a protracted divorce settlement. Diggs acknowledges a daughter named Nova, born in 2016, but hasn’t commented on rumors that he may have other children or be expecting one with someone else, along with Cardi.

“We’ll figure it out,” Cardi told a fan on her livestream who asked about the rumors. She and Diggs were in great spirits at the game, with Cardi trying out Diggs’ signature touchdown gesture of covering his face with one hand and waving his other hand back and forth.

“A nice TD party. Big TD party!” Cardi said after the game while showcasing the TD celebration again.

“Am I doing it good?” she asked Diggs.

“It’s decent. It’s decent,” he responded.

The couple was interviewed on the field after the game by a fashion influencer. Cardi revealed her cranberry leather coat and boots were Bottega, while the bag she carried was Hermés.

Cardi and Diggs, 31, have been linked since October 2024. He’s played for four teams in 11 seasons, playing his first season with the Patriots after recovering from a torn ACL in 2024. Cardi revealed her pregnancy to Gayle King while on promo tour for her new album, Am I The Drama, released in September.

Cardi B has joined a new group of celebrity WAGs across sports leagues. Taylor Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, actress Hailee Steinfeld of Sinners fame is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Simone Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, Normani is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf, and singer Madison Beers is hanging out with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The list continues in the NBA. Singer/actress Coco Jones is engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, Ella Mai is very privately dating and reportedly welcomed a son with Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson provide regular updates on their relationship, including boating trips and workout sessions. These days, there are even HABs, as the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo is with WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese is dating Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter.

Though he was once voted as the player his teammates would least like to date their sister, after a tough breakup with Offset, Cardi says that Diggs brought peace.

“One time he just told me, ‘Let me heal you,” she told King. “Give me a chance for me to heal you.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay.'”

