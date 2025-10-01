Subscribe
Cassius Gems: Model & DJ Chantel Jeffries’ Sexiest IG Moments

Published on October 1, 2025

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

When it comes to OG influencers from the early social media days, it’s hard to forget about Chantel Jeffries.

The Californian has since flipped it into a music career with her 2018 hit, “Wait,” featuring Offset and Vory. Only she didn’t take the typical pop star route; instead, she was a producer, which widened the kind of music she could create.

“I’ve definitely put in a lot of time, effort, and work into my music and, of course, have had hardships during the process,” she said in 2019. “Just finding my niche and the type of music I wanted to make, while experimenting with different sounds, has helped me discover what type of music I wanted to call my own.”

But she didn’t just stop at producing; she eventually got into her DJ bag, which helped her career branch out even further.

She continued: “In terms of DJing, getting my residency in Las Vegas has always been a dream of mine, and I can’t believe it’s now a reality. Honestly, this is just the beginning, and I’m so excited to continue to learn and grow as both a producer and DJ.”

Jeffries is also capitalizing on her good looks as Wilhelmina Models represent her. It started with a modeling gig alongside A$AP Rocky for Guess and graduated into her becoming one of PrettyLittleThing’s first ambassadors, working with Mint Swimwear, and eventually shooting with Savage x Fenty.

Then, when she walks red carpets, she never hesitates to show skin, and told Us Magazine that’s when she feels sexiest.

“I’ve been working out and I’m on a special diet. So I feel like when I’m showing my abs, I’m proud of them, because I’ve been working for them for so long and now that I have them, I like wearing things where I can kind of see them or you know they’re there.”

Of course, that sentiment holds for her Instagram feed as well. In honor of her 33rd birthday, check out some of her sexiest IG moments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

