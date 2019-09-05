Classic Staples From The North Face Get New Life In Latest Eco Heritage Collection

The Northface is well-known for helping climbers tackle the Himalayan Mountains, to keeping New Yorkers warms as they brave the cold NYC streets during the winter. The iconic brand teamed up with REI and announced its latest Eco Collection that will see it reduce its carbon footprint. The collection features an environmentally friendly take on the classic Nuptse jacket, Nuptse Vest, and Mountain Jacket styles.

“The Eco Heritage Collection is part of The North Face and REI’s shared vision for sustainable design that reduces environmental impact.”

The Eco Nuptse Jacket, Eco Nuptse Vest, and Eco Mountain Jacket are all completely made from recycled fabrics. The North Faces aims to“preserve wild places for future generations of explorers,” the brand stated in a press release.

Here is the breakdown per The North Face:

Eco Nuptse Jacket ($249) and Eco Nuptse Vest ($179): The iconic Nuptse first dominated the summits of the highest peaks on Earth before conquering the street-scene. Now, the ultimate puffer jacket and vest are manufactured with 600 fill recycled goose down and 100% recycled polyester to create less of an impact on our planet. By creating the Nuptse line with recycled materials, we are reducing the environmental impact equivalent to 955 cars taken off the road for a year, or 196,344 bags of trash from being tossed in a landfill.

The iconic Nuptse first dominated the summits of the highest peaks on Earth before conquering the street-scene. Now, the ultimate puffer jacket and vest are manufactured with 600 fill recycled goose down and 100% recycled polyester to create less of an impact on our planet. By creating the Nuptse line with recycled materials, we are reducing the environmental impact equivalent to 955 cars taken off the road for a year, or 196,344 bags of trash from being tossed in a landfill. Eco Mountain Jacket ($279): First introduced to protect climbers and mountaineers from extreme elements, the re-imagined Eco Mountain Jacket is now made with 100% recycled fabric. This veteran adventurer is incredibly weatherproof and is being offered in heritage colors. By producing the Eco Mountain line with recycled materials, we’re reducing the environmental impact equivalent to driving around the planet 1,000 times.

All styles come in both women and men’s sizes and can be purchased exclusively on REI’s website. Also, you can also check out the Rewind Nature video series The North Face created to celebrate the collection’s release.

Hit the gallery below to see more detailed photos of the jackets.

Photos: The North Face