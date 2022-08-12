Comedian Teddy Ray Reportedly Dead At 32, Twitter Salutes Him By Sharing His Funniest Moments

The comedy world has lost a big personality.

Comedian Teddy Ray has reportedly passed away at the age of 32. Ray first started his rise to fame under the All Def Digital imprint with his hilarious truths told and woven into jokes.

He was a Los Angeles native and would continue to prosper after working with BET’s “Comic View” joining MTV for Season 8 of Nick Cannon’s hit show Wild’ N Out. Ray was often alongside his close friend and fellow comedian DoBoy, and the two would regularly riff off and roast each other.

Many in the comedy world have reacted to his reported death, and DoBoy reacted to the news on Instagram by sharing one of Teddy’s most viral clips with a caption that read, “#RIP to my lil bro. @teddyraycomedy fly high King. Miss you already,” alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

In January, he did an interview with Rolling Out where he spoke about the struggles of adjusting to the world of COVID as a comedian.

“We had to relearn ourselves. Whenever we get knocked down from anything, we have to relearn ourselves, reevaluate, bring it back to the drawing board, send it to God,” he said. “Get closer to God even though you talk to him every day, you should get closer.”

Twitter was a huge fan of Teddy’s work, and in his honor, users shared their favorite clips of him, which are gathered below.

May he rest in peace.