CASSIUS Gems: DreamDoll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

New York’s own DreamDoll is celebrating her 31st birthday.
The Bronx-born rapper got her start after being casted on the 16th season of Bad Girls Club and had a stint on the eighth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.
But her TV aspirations didn’t stop her from dropping her debut mixtape, Life In Plastic in 2017 and two more installments of the mixtape.
She told HotNewHipHop in 2021 about getting into rap while still enrolled in college and how music became her career.
“I started off on reality TV, but I was rapping prior to reality TV— which was in college, but it was more for fun. It wasn’t making me any money, it was just something I was doing for fun with the guys at college. Then, I actually met up with DJ Self. I met him while I was bartending at Starlets. I told him I used to do music, and that’s when he was looking for female artists for his label. He said, ‘Come back with a song for me,’ and I came back with Talk To Me Nice which was one of my first records I ever did actually in a studio, not in a closet,” she told HNHH. “That was my first song, and that was the first time I ever heard my sound in an actual club… I was like, ‘Oh, this is me coming on the speakers,’ and that’s been my passion since then.”
But when she's not furthering her rap career, she's definitely recognized as one of the most gorgeous rappers in the game.
