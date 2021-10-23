Trouble In La La Land ?: Dwight Howard & Anthony Davis Get Into Sideline Scuffle, Lakers Hot Takes Are Abound

It’s still early in the season, but NBA Twitter is already wondering if the Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble following a heated exchange between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

During the second quarter of the Lakers matchup with the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center, it looked like Anthony Davis was shouting something at Dwight Howard as both teams walked off the floor. Howard didn’t pay Davis any mind and sat down on the bench as the Lakers huddled up. Davis walked over to Howard and stood over him, and said something resulting in Howard standing up. Davis then grabbed Howard’s arm and started yelling again. Teammates quickly stepped in and separated the two big men.

The incident came after the Suns outscored the Lakers 34-18 in the second quarter to take a commanding 57-44 lead into halftime. The Lakers were up by three at the end of the first quarter, but things fell apart quickly, with the team shooting a miserable 6-of-19 from the field in the second. The Suns took advantage and shot 11-of-19, helping them build a double-digit lead the Lakers could never overcome, leading to their second loss of the still-young season.

Following the game, Howard was asked about the brief altercation with Davis, and he said they “squashed” the situation, which Davis would later reveal was an issue about pick and roll coverage.

“We squashed it right then and there. We just had a disagreement about something on the floor,” Howard said. “We’re both just very passionate. We got it out of the way. We’re grown men, things happen. But we already talked and squashed it. There’s no issue between me and him. That’s my brother, that’s my teammate.”

During his post-game press conference with LeBron James by his side, Davis piggybacked off of Howard’s comments stating whatever issues the two players had with each other is “over with” after the two players talked to each other. Whatever the beef was between was “left it in the locker room at halftime.”

“Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want to win games,” Davis said. “… After the situation happened me and DH talked about it, and we left it at that.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel took the “everything is fine approach” to the situation and was unbothered by Davis and Howard’s scuffle.

“Dwight and AD had a miscue on a coverage, and they talked it out. But you know, when you’re getting your ass kicked, sometimes those conversations get heated,” Vogel said. “Those guys love each other. They talked it out, and that’s going to happen from time to time.

“I’d rather our guys care than not care.”

Of course, NBA Twitter wastes no time when it comes to overreacting and thinks something is afoot in La La Land. Even Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson is worried at what he saw. In a tweet, he delivered his captain obvious analysis pointing out the sideline “fight” between Howard and Davis is something he has “never seen” in his 42 years of being associated with the team.

The Lakers are currently 0-2 and have been winless since the start of the preseason. We expect this team full of veterans to eventually right the ship and become the team people, especially Lakers fans expect them to be.

You can peep more reactions to Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard’s scuffle, and the Lakers getting washed early in the season in the gallery below.

Photo: Harry How / Getty