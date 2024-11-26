Check Out Part 2 Of Our Fall 2024 Fall Gift Guide As The Temps Continue To Cool

Last month, we shared the first of a pair of gift guides for the fall season focused on the outdoors, and now we’re taking things inside the home as the days get shorter and cooler. In this iteration of our fall gift guide, we’re looking at products designed to make home life cozier, promote family time, and make entertaining guests easier as we enter the holiday season.

In this version of our Fall Gift Guide, we’re looking at items designed for self-care, gathering, and spending time indoors, either on your own or with your family and friends. This time of year is also prime time for getting away from the stresses of the day and finding ways to lower stress as we ease into the holiday season.

You’ll see some familiar names among the selections we’re sharing in the guide below and we hopefully covered enough ground in highlighting items of all sorts for your gifting needs. Also, with Black Friday approaching, many of these brands will have deals extending through to Cyber Monday, which officially kicks off the gift-giving season like no other.

If we missed your products or want to be included in future gift guide roundups, please contact D.L. Chandler at dchandler@bhmdigital.com for consideration.

Happy shopping!

—

Photo: Getty

1. Confetti Healthy snacking is tougher to come by these days, especially if you’re taking the DIY method. Thankfully, Confetti has you covered with their veggie and mushroom chips in flavors inspired by the company’s founding country of Singapore. Everything we’ve tried from the brand has been delicious and its healthy angle doesn’t hurt either. Learn more here.

2. CRYSTAL One thing about being indoors is you still need ways to stave off the funk. CRYSTAL, which has been in existence for over three decades, is a leader in the natural deodorant space. Some deodorants use questionable and hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and that’s not the case with CRYSTAL. Learn more here.

3. DNA Vibe Source:DNA Vibe Regenerative light therapy, or red light therapy, promises healing benefits that get to the root of pain and inflammation. DNA Vibe, a brand we’ve covered in times past, offers a tight selection of products including its Jazz Band Live, which delivers red light healing to one’s trouble spots, including the neck, shoulder, knees, and ankle areas where rest, rehabilitation, and recovery are a must. Learn more here.

4. Formulary 55 Formulary 55 has been in operation for the past decade and specializes in well-crafted shea butter soaps, hand creams, and even candles. They pride themselves on avoiding dyes, fillers, parabens, and the like in their products with cruelty-free and zero-waste practices in place. Learn more here.

5. GuruNanda Puneet Nanda founded GuruNanda after battling with several health issues and while he embraced Western medicine, Nanda shifted his perspective. With an emphasis on ayurvedic medicine, GuruNanda’s collection of products for oral, body, and skincare are affordable and versatile, and a brand we’re proud to say we use ourselves. Learn more here.

6. Hot Pockets Zip-Off Holiday Sweater Given that “ugly sweater” parties are coming up, folks are going to go for the gusto with some over-the-top clothing items next month. Hot Pockets, yes, those guys, have a fun zip-off holiday sweater for those who want to show off their guns. Their next release isn’t until December 3 so consider this as your cue to mark it down and snag a sweater. If you miss that drop, December 17 will be your final chance. Learn more here.

7. LetPot My late grandfather was a master gardener and I regret never learning more about the craft from him while he was here. Thankfully, LetPot offers folks like me who are not blessed with the gift of growing a chance to get involved and take some of the fuss out of indoor gardening with its smart self-watering systems and other products. Learn more here.

8. Meta Quest 3S Meta Quest remains a leader in the virtual/mixed reality headset space and the emergence of its Meta Quest 3 model maintains the brand’s dominance. However, a new entry in the form of the Meta Quest 3S gives its users access to the fantastic world of VR at an affordable price yet not compromising the power under the hood. We’ll be reviewing this item pretty soon. Learn more here.

9. MyCHELLE One thing that happens during the fall season is that the air gets drier and that wreaks havoc on our skin. MyCHELLE, one of our favorite brands to feature, has products that would make for a nice weekend of self-care or pampering a loved one. From body scrubs, eye creams, and facial cleaners, MyCHELLE has something for you. Learn more here

10. Ray-Ban x Meta Smart Glasses The smart glasses trend is growing rapidly and Meta, already ahead of the game in the wearables department with the Quest, partnered with Ray-Ban for their version of the technology. In its latest iteration, Ray-Ban and Meta have improved upon the already innovative technology and paired it with features like Meta AI and better speakers. You can also get prescription lenses added to your pair. Learn more here.

11. Rise Gardens Hydroponic gardening systems have given plenty of enthusiasts opportunities to explore their green thumb pursuits and now there is an easier way to get engaged. Rise Gardens is an indoor gardening system that fuses technology, convenience, and old-fashioned gardening guided by handy seed pods and an app for your smartphone to guide you along the way. Learn more here

12. ShiKai Breaking the fourth wall here again to tell you that as a man of a certain age, my knees and joints aren’t what they used to be. ShiKai, founded by Dr. Dennis Sepp, has products that work from head to toe, including skincare, scalp concerns, sore muscles, and the like. I’ve used some of the brand’s products and its ayurvedic approach has certainly worked well for me. Learn more here

13. Soursop Nutrition Source:Be Me Beyond Medicine Soursop Nutrition, founded by Amy Lacey, uses the soursop fruit as its base while promising a bevy of health benefits that address issues with the immune system, gut health, and inflammation. Soursop has been enjoyed in the Carribean and Latin American countries for ages and Soursop Nutrition offers several methods for one to enjoy the superfruit. Learn more here.

14. Talking Hearts Source:Talking Hearts Date nights don’t always have to take place outside the home and no matter how long you’ve been with someone, we all could use icebreakers. This is where Talking Hearts helps. This card game sparks deeper conversations that should lead to deeper connections. Learn more here.

15. The Official Yellowstone Bar Book Source:Simon & Schuster Fans of Yellowstone have enjoyed the world Taylor Sheridan created for the small screen, complete with several spinoffs and star-making turns for some of its cast members across the series. The Dutton family enjoys their drinks and The Official Yellowstone Bar Book is the perfect companion piece for those who love the shows. Learn more here

16. Wild Willies Yellowstone Collection Source:Wild Willies As someone with a beard, I do not always take the best care of it, especially when it’s cold out. I’ve tried several regimens and Wild Willies is the latest I’ve experienced. The brand specializes in beard care for all types and just launched a branded Yellowstone collection for all you cowpokes out there. They also have body and skincare products, which are also featured in the Yellowstone collection. Learn more here.