Spirit.Ed: International Whiskey Day 2025 Is Here, Check Out These Bottles

International Whiskey Day is here, and depending on what part of the world you live in, it’s also International Whisky Day, but more on that in a minute. For this year’s roundup, we’ve got a selection of whiskey and whisky that should hit everyone’s personal palette.

I have written in this space plenty about the differences between whiskey and whisky, and I’ll try to be brief once more. The thing I want people to remember is that the major difference is the spelling of the two spirits and where they’re generally made. At the core, both are spirits distilled from grain and aged in barrels before bottling.

The spelling of whisky typically applies to Scotch whisky, which is only made in Scotland and has distinct characteristics and depending on where the whisky is developed regionally. Scotch can range from balanced malt barley standards to peaty whisky that might remind some of mezcal. The spelling also applies to some Japanese whisky brands, and some American distillers have adopted the spelling as well. There is also Canadian whisky, one of the popular categories in the world.

Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bourbon, rye, and Tennessee whiskey are well known in the States and typify the American aged spirits experience, along with some rum producers and the like. Bourbon tends to skew to the sweeter side, while rye is spicier and warming. Tennessee whiskey is a different beast altogether, where all the flavor ranges can converge.

Lastly, there is Irish whiskey, a category that has its fair share of fans here in the States and around the globe. The general approachability of Irish whiskey makes it a favorite for many, especially when you factor in how many solid and affordable varieties exist on the market.

Below, we’ve got some bottles for International Whiskey Day that we feel should be a part of your collection. Cheers and sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Dragos Condrea / Getty

1. Ardbeg Source:Ardbeg Ardbeg is an award-winning Islay single malt Scotch whisky that has become one of my top choices in this category. As I’ve written in this space before, I wasn’t what you would consider a huge Scotch fan, but Ardbeg won me over. In particular, one of their core releases, the TEN. Aged for 10 years, this is a whisky I’d feel proud pouring for a bourbon fan or Scotch newbie. It captures all of what you should expect from Islay whisky. – D.L. Learn more here 2. Basil Hayden Source:Basil Hayden Basil Hayden (I’ve also seen it spelled Hayden’s) is part of Jim Beam’s famed portfolio of whiskey offerings. At 80 proof, it’s the lightest bourbon in Beam’s small batch lineup, but it doesn’t skimp on flavor. Because of its relatively low proof, it’s best suited for neat drinking or on a large rock, but there are mixing options for the core bottle. My favorite Basil Hayden is the Toast expression, although everything that I’ve tried has been enjoyable. – D.L. Learn more here. 3. Cedar Ridge Source:Cedar Ridge Cedar Ridge is one of the many craft distilleries making great bourbon and rye whiskey while solidly proving that Iowa has something to offer within the category. I’m a big fan of Cedar Ridge’s Bottled-In-Bond rye and their straight bourbon. The Hawkeye State might not be the first place people consider when thinking about whiskey, but Cedar Ridge’s offerings would be a fine place to start for those curious. – D.L. Learn more here. 4. Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish Source:Glenfiddich Glenfiddich is a Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, which has its own unique flavor and characteristics due to the region where it is produced. We’re featuring the brand’s 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish expression. Some people aren’t fans of sherry finishes, but this works on so many levels. It is an easy sipper and could find usefulness in a fancy cocktail or two. – D.L. Learn more here. 5. Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon Source:Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon Hudson Whiskey’s base of operations is in upstate New York, and the rich farmland that surrounds its distillery provides a variety of grains along with the seasonal temperature changes that help impart flavor in the aging process. Among their releases, the Bright Lights, Big Bourbon expression is an approachable whiskey that holds up well neat and doesn’t disappear in long drinks like a highball. – D.L. Learn more here. 6. Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky Source:Monkey Shoulder Monkey Shoulder is a blended Scotch whisky, which features a blend of single malts to create its end product and is one of the top-selling brands in the category. While primarily made for mixing in cocktails, including classics like the Old Fashioned, I’ve enjoyed this whiskey on the rocks or with a splash of cola as well. – D.L. Learn more here. 7. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old Source:The Balvenie The Balvenie is a Speyside single malt whisky that has been awarded consistently over the years and offers an affordable core lineup that includes the Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old. This whisky is finished in casks that formerly held rum, imparting some of those sweet, island-inspired flavors, and is a welcome shift from sherry and port finishes so prominent in the whisky world. – D.L. Learn more here. 8. Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Source:Tullamore D.E.W. Tullamore D.E.W. is one of the top-selling Irish whiskey brands in the world and for good reason. The core Original expression is a triple-distilled blend of malts and grain whiskey that is later finished forme bourbon and sherry casks. Not only is this an affordable pour but also shines in lighter cocktails or with fizzy water. – D.L. Learn more here. 9. Woodinville Whiskey Sauternes Cask Finish Source:Woodinville Woodinville Whiskey was one of the first craft distilleries I learned about in my early journey in writing about spirits, and was a favorite brand of some of my whiskey-loving neighbors. I am now one of Woodinville’s biggest fans, and while I love their core whiskies, the Sauternes Cask Finish is my go-to. However, you can’t go wrong with anything from this Washington state producer. Trust me on this, Woodinville knows its whiskey. – D.L. Learn more here.