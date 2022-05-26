NBA Twitter Reacts To Joel Embiid Suggesting The Miami Heat Needs Another Superstar

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Joel Embiid has Philadelphia 76ers fans worried and Miami Heat supporters very optimistic with his latest tweet.

Joel Embiid has a lot of time on his hands now that he and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers are at home watching the NBA Playoffs with the rest of us. So, that means he has a lot more time to troll on Twitter.

While observing the Miami Heat struggling to score against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Emibiid tweeted that “Miami needs another Star.” As expected, NBA fans’ antennas raised, with many believing the 76ers superstar was angling himself to take his talents to South Beach to play alongside Jimmy Butler.

Embiid quickly shot down any inclinations that he was considering joining the Heat in a follow-up tweet, writing, “Ok y’all are stupid lmao.”

But it’s too late, the speculation train left the station, and it didn’t show any signs of slowing down. It also didn’t help matters that Embiid’s tweet came after Jimmy Butler expressed he missed playing with Embiid after the Heat eliminated the 76erds from the playoffs.

“I love him. I’m proud of him, yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team.” Butler began. “I definitely love the Miami Heat though, man. I’m glad that I’m here, but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.” Butler is referring to his tenure with the Sixers before he was dealt to the Miami Heat as part of a four-team trade. A decision he didn’t appreciate.

The Sixers and their fans should not be worried. For now, Embiid is still committed to completing the process in Philly, but time is running out, and we won’t be shocked if he eventually decides to test the free agency waters.

You can peep more reactions to Joel Embiid’s tweet below.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty