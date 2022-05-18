CASSIUS Gems: Get Familiar With Kendrick Lamar’s Longtime Partner Whitney Alford

Ahead of the release of his critically acclaimed album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, not much was known about Kendrick Lamar’s relationship with his longtime partner Whitney Alford until now.

The Compton rapper has dropped a bar or two about his fiancée on past albums. His latest project gives his loyal fans and listeners even more insight into his life, especially his family.

Lamar and Alford are childhood sweethearts who decided to take a step towards marriage after they got engaged in 2015. Before the album arrived last week, we knew Lamar and Alford had one child, but the album cover confirmed the arrival of a second seed.

Lamar also revealed on his new albums that he is infallible, speaking on his battle with sex addiction and alluding to cheating on Alford on the song “Mother I Sober” in which she is also featured.

Lamar also talks about being sober, avoiding weed and alcohol but eventually succumbing to lust.

In the song, he raps: “I was never high, I was never drunk, never out my mind/I need control, they handed me some smoke, but still I declined/I did it sober, sittin’ with myself, I went through all emotions/No dependents – except for one, let me bring you closer.”

Alford urges Lamar to seek professional help for his addiction, telling him calmly, “You did it, I’m proud of you/You broke a generational curse.”

The makeup artist and licensed esthetician also urge Lamar to be honest with listeners telling him to “Tell them, tell ’em, tell them the truth” on the albums opening track, “United in Grief.”

Alford also is featured on two other tracks on the albums serving as a guide on what is K.Dot’s most personable project to date.

We’re rooting for this beautiful couple.

Photo: Lester Cohen / Getty