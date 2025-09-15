Subscribe
NFL Appears To Confuse a Sex Toy For A Referee Flag During Bengals-Jaguars Game, X Can’t Stop Laughing

Published on September 15, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Thankfully, the trolls have quit tossing sex toys on WNBA courts mid-game, and while we hope the trend doesn’t pick up again with the playoffs beginning, there’s another problem.

Sex toy throwing has graduated from arenas and gone to stadiums, thanks to a recent mishap at the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

In the second half, Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning was about 15 yards out when he hit wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley with a pass to the right side of the end zone. The Jaguars applied some good defense, but Tinsley was able to grab the one-handed pass. The touchdown ended up counting, but fans argued whether he had both feet in bounds at the time of the catch.

While we can’t argue over the inbounds ruling on what’s being considered an early contender for best catch of the season, there is a brief flag on the play graphic that pops up on the screen and quickly goes away. And if you watched the replay, at about 7 seconds in, you’ll see a neon-colored object fly from the back of the end zone, but it’s not a yellow flag; it actually appears to be another sex toy.

The possibility of there being a flag never gets mentioned again, and Evan McPherson eventually kicks the field goal and ties the game at 17.

Momentum stayed on the Bengals’ side through the end of the game, as Browning had a rushing touchdown with 18 seconds left, securing the 31-27 win. The Bengals improve to 2-0, but the win comes at a cost, as Joe Burrow suffered a game-ending injury in the second quarter. A further evaluation determined he suffered turf toe and will be out for at least three months.

The NFL hasn’t acknowledged the sex toy throwing, and with more than 24 hours since it happened, it appears to be ignoring the incident to avoid unwanted attention and copycats.

But some did catch it on social media. See the reactions below.

Cincinnati Bengals jacksonville jaguars
