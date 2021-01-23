Sneakerheads Voice Their Frustration With The SNKRS App After The Dunk High x Notre Release

1.
Me always waking up early to catch a L on SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/lx4QPuNU0j— X (@_xavierrj) January 23, 2021
Yup, every damn weekend.
2.
how I close SNKRS app after taking another L pic.twitter.com/5IAy3jellT— local trash (@TalkTwoMeNICE) January 23, 2021
We felt this.
3.
Will you ever let me hit anything on SNKRS app?— mauri (@notmauri_) January 23, 2021
SNKRS: pic.twitter.com/INGKr7qUY9
It sure does feel like a never-ending cycle with this app.
4.
You got to be fuking kidding me !! Sold out as soon as it became available @nikestore @SNKRS_App pic.twitter.com/qk1WZ0ABhl— Cam (@CAMeForBS) January 23, 2021
Isn’t that always the case?
5.
SNKRS app: you're in line— Will Bh 🇨🇲 (@wilfriedboh) January 23, 2021
me: stares at phone screen waiting
SNKRS app: Didn't get em. item sold out
me: pic.twitter.com/VEqkiKzPx9
We’re just laughing to hide our pain at this point.
6.
Snkrs app pic.twitter.com/wYWea254kO— KIXNKARBS🕑 (@KIXNKARBS) January 23, 2021
The accuracy.
7.
Me waking up at 10am every sneaker release just to take a L on SNKRS App pic.twitter.com/jgBoefNa0L— 17 (@imgoinscottie) January 23, 2021
TEARS!
8.
i hate snkrs app so much bruh 2 days in a row the damn app been buggin out😭 pic.twitter.com/1fgHN5Enyw— tay 🛸💕 (@itsroca) January 23, 2021
Sadderday.
9.
Them: How was the SNKRS app drop today?— LA 3 📺 (@La3Life) January 23, 2021
SNKRS: pic.twitter.com/s3M3UXEHAH
Howllliiinnngggggg
10.
Servers on the SNKRS app every time I want some shoes 🚮 pic.twitter.com/hKNop8YLXG— TY DAVIS (@DavisWrldd) January 23, 2021
Y’all make catching L’s on SNKRS so hilarious.