HomeSneakers

Sneakerheads Voice Their Frustration With The SNKRS App After The Dunk High x Notre Release

Posted 19 hours ago

Sneakers 01.23.21

1.

Yup, every damn weekend. 

2.

We felt this.

3.

It sure does feel like a never-ending cycle with this app.

4.

Isn’t that always the case? 

5.

We’re just laughing to hide our pain at this point. 

6.

The accuracy.

7.

TEARS!

8.

Sadderday.

9.

Howllliiinnngggggg

10.

Y’all make catching L’s on SNKRS so hilarious.

More From CassiusLife
Close